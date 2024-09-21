Taste of Beirut: Original Stuffed Grape Leaves in Mexican Chile Salsa

1/4 cup Mexican chile salsa (see recipe below)

To serve:

2 or 3 large lemons or limes (optional)

Yogurt to serve (about 1/2 lb.)

2 jars preserved grape leaves

For the chile salsa:

Makes about 3 cups.

12 to 15 assorted dried chiles: Guajillo, Ancho, California or New Mexico

4 garlic cloves, chopped and mashed with salt into a paste

1/2 teaspoon oregano or za’atar

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 medium onion (optional)

1/3 cup of piloncillo syrup or 1/2 piloncillo, broken up into chunks (OR replace with 4 tablespoons of dark brown sugar or date syrup or maple syrup or honey or grape molasses)*

Makes about 80 stuffed grape leaves

Prep Time: 3 hours

Cook Time: 1 hour

Preparation:

Rinse the grape leaves in running water and remove stems. Set aside.

Place chiles in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a simmer and let them cook for a few minutes, then turn off the heat and cover. Let them rest an hour or longer (they can soak overnight).

Wearing gloves, chop off the stems of the chiles and place the chiles in a blender with the other ingredients (garlic, seasonings) and about 2 cups of chile soaking water or plain water (if you want the salsa to be less spicy). Puree and then transfer to a sieve set over a bowl. Using a spoon or a whisk, vigorously stir the salsa to strain it as soon as possible. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding some water to temper the spiciness if desired.

The next step is to quickly brown the piece of meat. (Joumana says: “The meat in Lebanon is a rather inexpensive cut that I found at the market which has a twofold purpose. Normally, my téta and all Lebanese classic cooks used to brown lamb chops or lamb bones. I am not finding lamb much these days in the market in the U.S. So the idea is: A.) To protect the stuffed grape leaves from burning if they are placed right at the bottom of the pot. B.) To infuse the dish and the broth and rice and leaves with the meat flavor. Pour a little oil in the pot and fry the meat for a couple minutes over medium heat. Sprinkle some seasoning on the meat, and turn off the heat and start stuffing the leaves.”)

In a large bowl, place the stuffing ingredients including about 1/4 cup of chile sauce and combine well.

Lay the grape leaves on the counter over paper towels and start stuffing them. Place about a tablespoon of stuffing in each leaf and fold neatly. Start laying the grape leaves on top of the meat side by side. Once the pot is filled, sprinkle about a cup of salsa on the grape leaves. Add about 2 cups of water and cover with a plate to keep the leaves well packed (so they don’t fall apart). Bring to a slow simmer, cover the pot and cook for about one hour (or a little longer). At the end of cooking, taste and add fresh lemon juice to the leaves if desired (optional). Serve warm with yogurt and extra lemon or lime slices.

*Note: Joumana says, “I added the piloncillo syrup to temper the spiciness of the salsa. The piloncillo is sold in cones in Latino supermarkets and the syrup is obtained by soaking the piloncillo in water and boiling the mixture with some spices like cinnamon or anise until the chunks of piloncillo are melted and well mixed with the water to form a type of liquid syrup. The operation takes a few minutes. The piloncillo can be soaked in water overnight.”

Joumana Accad, creator of the blog TasteOfBeirut.com, is a native Lebanese, a trained pastry chef, and professional caterer. In her debut cookbook, Taste of Beirut, she shares her heritage through exquisite food and anecdotes, teaching anyone from novices to foodies how to master traditional Lebanese cuisine. With 175+ recipes inspired by her Teta (grandmother) in their family’s kitchen, Accad captures the healthful and fabulous flavors of the Middle East and makes them completely accessible to home cooks. While Taste of Beirut brings to life the rich, complex, and delicious flavors of the Middle East, each recipe is refreshingly easy to make. The author’s passionate, conversational style will make readers feel like they have a friend from Lebanon right in their kitchen, teaching them everything from cooking techniques to how to stock a kitchen with the best ingredients.

