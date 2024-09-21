  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Kosta Karakashyan (photo © 2019 Matteo Mencarelli, All Rights Reserved)
Kosta Karakashyan: Expanding Dance Limits and Language

Artsvi Bakhchinyan
YEREVAN/SOFIA — Kosta Karakashyan is a Bulgarian-Armenian director, producer, choreographer, and writer. A native of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, he started training in ballroom dance at age five before winning two Bulgarian National Ballroom Champion titles, dancing on international stages across Canada, Germany, Norway, Egypt, Vietnam and Japan, and becoming the youngest professional dancer and choreographer on “Dancing with the Stars Vietnam” at 18 years old. Kosta is a graduate of Columbia University in New York (BA in Dance) and the Global Campus of Human Rights (European Master’s) in Venice.

Kosta Karakashyan

His directing and choreography include films, music videos, commercials, installations, theatre and immersive performances produced alongside his production company Studio Karakashyan and multidisciplinary dance company Karakashyan and Artists. A two-time Bulgarian National Ballroom Champion, Kosta was selected as one of the Berlinale Talents in 2024 and as Forbes Europe 30 Under 30 2024 honoree in the Arts and Culture category for his commitment to tackling human rights through his art.

His films include “A Real Boy,” “In Her Skin,” “Surrender,” “Supersexual,” “Glance from the Edge” and “Waiting for Color.” As a commercial director, his recent clients include H&M, Calvin Klein, ELLE, iYura, Bellissimo Clinic, Studio Zard, etc.

Kosta also teaches improvisation, contemporary technique, camera performance, and dance film workshops around Europe. He is a contributing writer to various publications, writing essays and dance criticism in international periodicals. He just finished production on his upcoming short film “They,” which tells a love story between two university professors who are forced to keep their relationship a secret, and will be starting its festival run in the beginning of 2025.

Dear Kosta, first I knew about you after your participation in “Bulgaria’s Got Talent 2021.” Your dance impressed me with high emotional drive and brilliant choreography. Where do you find your inspirations in creating choreographic pieces?

Thank you for the kind words! For me choreography needs either a strong message or a pure, distilled emotion that you can feel clearly coming through the movement without being melodramatic. I am always looking through my emotional memory for bits of inspiration, and even if I am choreographing something that is not autobiographical, I always try to capture a distinct feeling from my own life in the work because I feel these authentic lived experiences can make the tapestry of any piece of art that much richer. In the case of the “Bulgaria’s Got Talent” performance, it had to do with the feelings of burnout and mental strain that I felt as a student in the US and how these sensations reverberated through my body.

Kosta Karakashyan (photo © 2019 Matteo Mencarelli, All Rights Reserved)

It seems nothing can be new in contemporary dance in terms of movements. You often set your company’s work in kitchens, landfills, public spaces, warehouses, caves, runways, even toilets. What is your main concern in doing this; does it come from choreography or you just show known dance movements in places unusual for choreography?

While it can be difficult to create truly original or new movement languages, for me positioning the audience in an unusual location in an immersive or site-specific performance has more to do with the element of surprise that the audience will feel. I like to bring them out of the passive state that can happen when we are sitting down and taking in a performance, while sitting on a chair where we may be falling asleep. When we bring the audience to a new space, the experience is unusual from the beginning – we take a lot of time to craft an intriguing email, then when they arrive they are surprised by the vibes of the location, then we always have a moment of immersing them before they actually see any of the show being performed. All of these steps are important because they send signals to the audience that this work will be different, and they need to pay attention. Even if the movement is known, in this context it can feel much more intimate, when the dancers are dancing centimeters away from your face, talking to you, and interacting with you more sometimes.

It also has a lot to do with how we create the choreography itself. With the dancers, we play a lot of games that fuel their imagination when we use a new space. We imagine the history of the place, the people that passed through the halls and spaces, and we begin to invent new presences, building a very rich and three-dimensional world, which is difficult to do if you interpret a stage as a neutral space, where you don’t pay attention to the history of the space in the same way. I am very grateful for the dance artists in my company, who are all so talented and bring a very sophisticated awareness to the process, always proposing incredible ideas and being generous with their craft so that we can create the strongest version of the work that can exist at the time.

You make films on dance. In Yerevan I participated twice in dance film workshops with watching a large selection of such films from around the world. Yet, I don’t recall films with social context among them, like your 2019 award-winning really shocking documentary dance film “Waiting for Color” about the LGBTQ+ persecution in Chechnya. Have you received threatening from Chechnya and elsewhere for your courage in raising this issue?

I have received some negative comments in Bulgaria when I decided to create the film. Working on the film also led to being invited to be one of the face doubles in director David France’s feature-length documentary “Welcome to Chechnya.” He and his team were able to capture the real stories of Chechen LGBTQ+ people trying to flee Russia and find safety in Europe, but to preserve the anonymity and to protect the real subjects, they had to figure out a way to disguise their faces. So, one day I received a phone call telling me about a mystery project connected to Chechnya. At the time, I was really worried it could be something dangerous, but luckily it turned out that David and his team wanted to invite me to be one of the activists that gave our faces to be used in the film, which was an incredible experience – one more way I can show solidarity with the brave people from Chechnya.

Your choreographic and film projects tackle other social topics as well, such as mental health, and the climate crisis. Have you seen any positive impacts of your socially oriented projects to certain issues?

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Yes, one of the most valuable things for me is the conversations that have sparked from these projects. It’s moving to see an audience come to a screening or performance with one frame of mind and to leave with their mind open for debate, or with a new understanding how a different group of people lives. We’ve done this with our performance “KITCHEN” which shows the psychological trauma of professional chefs in the culinary industry and with another immersive performance called “The Last Sunset” which deals with the negative impact of fossil fuel on the environment and takes the audience to the Regional Landfill for Nonhazardous Waste in Gabrovo. That was an amazing experience. Sometimes it’s difficult to measure how many minds you have changed, but we always give the audience a space to reflect in writing, so we know that this type of soft work is doing.

That’s what I’m hoping will happen with the new film “They,” which follows two university professors who cannot reveal they are a couple. Unfortunately, over the last few days Bulgaria passed a new law banning the discussion of any LGBTQ+ topics in schools, labelling it as propaganda. By accident, the film became even more relevant with the current political and social situation, so when it’s time to present it in Bulgaria after its international festival run, it will start a lot of conversation for sure. We are really grateful to the National Culture Fund of Bulgaria for supporting the project with their Creation grant, which made it possible to create a queer film even with this more conservative climate.

I loved your documentary “Surrender” about the masculinity in dance. Attending ballroom dance classes in Armenia and USA I can say that there is a lack of men in such classes not only in relatively conservative Armenian, but also in American society. The opposition of ballroom versus gym for men will always exist, although both do not disturb each other, don’t you think so?

Absolutely! And if you look at dancers, they are incredible physical athletes that can be just as impressive as football or basketball players. There is a sensuality and freedom in dance that a lot of men are afraid of. There’s a social stigma about being vulnerable, playful and being perceived as “soft,” which is a shame because it creates a lot of unrealistic pressure for men to put up a strong front both physically and mentally. But sooner or later, we can’t push down all of our emotions and they want to come to the surface in some way, so I hope more men turn towards dance and other healthy forms of expression rather than toxic masculinity in all of its dangerous forms. There’s nothing inherently embarrassing about being vulnerable, and the more men realize this, the better!

Please tell us about your Armenian heritage.

On my father’s side of the family, which is Armenian, his father’s side of the family were living in a Turkish village and came to Bulgaria around 1920 via Greece. Half of the family left on a ship to France, while the rest came to Bulgaria, and after a few years the ones in Bulgaria told the others to rejoin them because they had found a stable way of life in Plovdiv, where the largest concentration of the Armenian diaspora is in Bulgaria. On his grandmother’s side, her father was a soldier whose whole family was killed in the Armenian Genocide in 1915 – his wife, two children, brothers and parents. His second wife was orphaned and they found their way to Bulgaria as well, where my father’s parents met.

In Bulgaria, I was raised by my Armenian dad and my Bulgarian mum, but we observe all the Armenian holidays as well. My brother and his kids, as well as me were all baptized at the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church Surp Kevork in Plovdiv, which was founded around 200 years ago, and we are close to the Armenian community in the city.

Nowadays I am following some younger Armenian creatives and artists thanks to my dear friend Theresa Voskanyan, who is an editor for ELLE Magazine in Bulgaria but regularly visits Armenia and shares what the local creative scene is up to. I have yet to visit! We were supposed to come with my immersive performance “KITCHEN” for a performing arts festival last year, but unfortunately the timing didn’t work out, so I am looking into other opportunities to come to Armenia with some of my performances or films. That would be the next dream come true!

