Kosta Karakashyan: Expanding Dance Limits and Language

It seems nothing can be new in contemporary dance in terms of movements. You often set your company’s work in kitchens, landfills, public spaces, warehouses, caves, runways, even toilets. What is your main concern in doing this; does it come from choreography or you just show known dance movements in places unusual for choreography?

While it can be difficult to create truly original or new movement languages, for me positioning the audience in an unusual location in an immersive or site-specific performance has more to do with the element of surprise that the audience will feel. I like to bring them out of the passive state that can happen when we are sitting down and taking in a performance, while sitting on a chair where we may be falling asleep. When we bring the audience to a new space, the experience is unusual from the beginning – we take a lot of time to craft an intriguing email, then when they arrive they are surprised by the vibes of the location, then we always have a moment of immersing them before they actually see any of the show being performed. All of these steps are important because they send signals to the audience that this work will be different, and they need to pay attention. Even if the movement is known, in this context it can feel much more intimate, when the dancers are dancing centimeters away from your face, talking to you, and interacting with you more sometimes.

It also has a lot to do with how we create the choreography itself. With the dancers, we play a lot of games that fuel their imagination when we use a new space. We imagine the history of the place, the people that passed through the halls and spaces, and we begin to invent new presences, building a very rich and three-dimensional world, which is difficult to do if you interpret a stage as a neutral space, where you don’t pay attention to the history of the space in the same way. I am very grateful for the dance artists in my company, who are all so talented and bring a very sophisticated awareness to the process, always proposing incredible ideas and being generous with their craft so that we can create the strongest version of the work that can exist at the time.

You make films on dance. In Yerevan I participated twice in dance film workshops with watching a large selection of such films from around the world. Yet, I don’t recall films with social context among them, like your 2019 award-winning really shocking documentary dance film “Waiting for Color” about the LGBTQ+ persecution in Chechnya. Have you received threatening from Chechnya and elsewhere for your courage in raising this issue?

I have received some negative comments in Bulgaria when I decided to create the film. Working on the film also led to being invited to be one of the face doubles in director David France’s feature-length documentary “Welcome to Chechnya.” He and his team were able to capture the real stories of Chechen LGBTQ+ people trying to flee Russia and find safety in Europe, but to preserve the anonymity and to protect the real subjects, they had to figure out a way to disguise their faces. So, one day I received a phone call telling me about a mystery project connected to Chechnya. At the time, I was really worried it could be something dangerous, but luckily it turned out that David and his team wanted to invite me to be one of the activists that gave our faces to be used in the film, which was an incredible experience – one more way I can show solidarity with the brave people from Chechnya.

Your choreographic and film projects tackle other social topics as well, such as mental health, and the climate crisis. Have you seen any positive impacts of your socially oriented projects to certain issues?