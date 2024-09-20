Boxers Visit Hovsepian School to Celebrate Armenian Independence Day

PASADENA, Calif. — As part of the St. Gregory A & M Hovsepian School of Pasadena’s celebration of Armenian Independence Day, its students were visited by four prominent Armenian boxers on September 19.

Super featherweight boxer Narek Abgaryan, bantamweight boxer Arsen Poghosyan, welterweight boxer Gor Yeritsyan and heavyweight boxer Gurgen Hovhannisyan met with the students, signed autographs and answered questions. Each of the boxers encouraged the students to exercise and participate in sports. The students enjoyed taking photographs with the boxers in front of the newly consecrated khachkar at the main entrance of the school.

The students wished Poghosyan good luck in his upcoming fight on Saturday, September 28 at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, CA, which is being promoted by Vartan Torosyan of Toro Promotions. The students also cheered on Yeritsyan and wished him well in his upcoming fight on October 26 at Commerce Casino. Yeritsyan is trained by the legendary manager, Freddie Roach. Nareg Abgaryan and Gurgen Hovhannisyan are currently preparing for their upcoming matches which will be held later this year.

The program concluded with the four boxers entering St. Gregory Armenian Church adjacent to the school for a moment of prayer.