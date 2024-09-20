  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Boxers with students
Community

Boxers Visit Hovsepian School to Celebrate Armenian Independence Day

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
103
0

PASADENA, Calif. — As part of the St. Gregory A & M Hovsepian School of Pasadena’s celebration of Armenian Independence Day, its students were visited by four prominent Armenian boxers on September 19.

 

From left, heavyweight boxer Gurgen Hovhannisyan, welterweight boxer Gor Yeritsyan, super featherweight boxer Narek Abgaryan and bantamweight boxer Arsen Poghosyan

Super featherweight boxer Narek Abgaryan, bantamweight boxer Arsen Poghosyan, welterweight boxer Gor Yeritsyan and heavyweight boxer Gurgen Hovhannisyan met with the students, signed autographs and answered questions. Each of the boxers encouraged the students to exercise and participate in sports. The students enjoyed taking photographs with the boxers in front of the newly consecrated khachkar at the main entrance of the school.

From left, Gurgen Hovhannisyan, Arsen Poghosyan, Gor Yeritsyan and Narek Abgaryan at St. Gregory Armenian Church

The students wished Poghosyan good luck in his upcoming fight on Saturday, September 28 at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, CA, which is being promoted by Vartan Torosyan of Toro Promotions. The students also cheered on Yeritsyan and wished him well in his upcoming fight on October 26 at Commerce Casino. Yeritsyan is trained by the legendary manager, Freddie Roach. Nareg Abgaryan and Gurgen Hovhannisyan are currently preparing for their upcoming matches which will be held later this year.

The program concluded with the four boxers entering St. Gregory Armenian Church adjacent to the school for a moment of prayer.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Ani Jermakian’s ‘The 1915 Portfolio’ Exhibition Opens at UMass Amherst
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.