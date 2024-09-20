Ani Jermakian’s ‘The 1915 Portfolio’ Exhibition Opens at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. — Ani Jermakian, an artist and public elementary school art educator, will have a solo exhibition, “The 1915 Portfolio,” in the Student Union Art Gallery at University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) from September 25 – October 11. The 1915 Portfolio is an archive of 2D, 3D and digital work that tells the story of the Armenian Genocide through the eyes of a great-granddaughter of survivors.

Jermakian, a 2020 graduate of UMass Amherst, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education and Minor in Art History, and is currently a 3rd year graduate student pursuing a Master’s of Art Education.

The 1915 Portfolio series of work has been in progress since 2015. Through almost a decade of focusing on the historic and present struggles of the Armenian people, Jermakian has accumulated a collection of artwork that addresses the deep rooted feelings and generational trauma of the Diaspora.

Although history has repeated itself for over a century in the persecution of the Armenian people, many people outside of the Armenian community are still not aware of these atrocities. Having an entire gallery space dedicated to Armenia’s history, as well as accessible to a state university campus of over 32,000 students, will provide the opportunity for visitors to learn about Armenian history through art, which has become part of Jermakian’s life’s purpose. This exhibition is dedicated to her ancestors.

Jermakian is a parishioner of St. Mark Armenian Church in Springfield, MA and active in the Armenian community.

The exhibition will be open to view from September 25 – October 11, 2024. An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. For more information, see https://www.artworkbyani.com/1915-portfolio