We Must Remember — and Act: Why I’m Committed to Armenian Genocide Education and Justice

By Greg Vartan

Every April 24, Armenians around the world pause to reflect on a truth that has shaped our identity, values, and now, for me, my race for Congress: the Armenian Genocide was not only a crime against our ancestors — it was a crime against humanity.

Between 1915 and 1923, 1.5 million Armenians were systematically murdered by the Ottoman Turkish government in what became the first genocide of the 20th century. My great-great-grandfather, Stepan Sapah-Gulian, survived not by fleeing, but by resisting. A political leader and editor, he was condemned to death in absentia and ultimately sought refuge in the United States, where he continued his fight for truth and justice in Providence and later New Jersey.

I’m running for Congress with his legacy close to my heart — and with a deep sense of duty to ensure that America not only remembers the Armenian Genocide, but works to prevent future atrocities, holds perpetrators accountable, and educates the next generation.

That’s why I would proudly champion the Armenian Genocide Education Act, introduced by Congresswoman Dina Titus alongside Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Ted Lieu, and David Valadao. This bipartisan bill directs the Library of Congress to launch a national education program about the genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against Armenians and other Christian minorities. It allocates $10 million over five years to develop curriculum, train teachers, and bring this history into classrooms across the country.

This isn’t just a good bill. It’s a necessary one.