Today Is April 24 the 110th Anniversary of the Non-retributed Armenian Genocide and I Demand Justice!

By Nora Armani
Why is it important to demand justice for something that happened 110 years ago? A crime left unpunished is merely an acquiescence to the perpetrator. Impunity leaves the door open for more evil by the same wrongdoers. Why is it important to commemorate the Armenian Genocide? Because the Armenian Genocide is a crime against humanity, and it is far from over today. What is happening in the Middle East, in the South Caucasus, and in Armenia in particular is merely the continuation of what was started by Ottoman Turkey 110 years ago. The perpetrators are the same, namely Turkey and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Israel; and the victims are the same, or similar indigenous populations whose presence on their ancestral lands that are occupied by the perpetrators is in the way of the latter’s political agenda. And the story goes on, history repeats itself, names are called, terminologies are coined, epistemologies are analyzed. Was it genocide, ethnic cleansing, or casualties of war? A deliberate murder or just an accident…
There are always apologists who will come up with arguments, some will blame the victim, others the circumstances, still others will distinguish between human atrocities and mere civic displacement, during which lives could still be lost. Some will even keep silent or look the other way, their silence conveniently bought by the perpetrator.
Where is humanity in the midst of this? What are human rights organizations, the International Courts of Justice, the UN, and other supreme bodies whose job is to protect the vulnerable and punish the aggressors doing? Nothing is sacred anymore. Everything can be bought and sold; human souls and religious establishments included.
Ethnic cleansing is not considered genocide. This was the news I heard this morning at a panel at Columbia University. Is this a new theory bought by the 400 million grant? If not genocide, what is it then? There are many ways of killing a nation. One is the most obvious, the physical annihilation of its members, the other is the psychological death inflicted upon them. When you bomb people under their tents, when they are at their most vulnerable state, when you kill women and children through sniper fire, under whatever pretext (for murderers and aggressors, the reasons are ample), then what is it if not genocide? When the spirit of a nation is broken, the right to live in peace and build a nation, thrive, and raise generations in their culture is taken away, what do you call that if not a Genocide, especially that the main reason behind the act of violence is to take over their lands, and when there is no equality between an army and helpless civilians.
The patterns are the same everywhere. It is happening now, it happened five years ago, two years ago, is continuing to happen in many parts of the world, in exactly the same way as it happened 110 years ago. That is why it is important to commemorate and speak about these crimes; not just to speak, but to demand accountability and retribution. It is not the evil that men do, but the silence of those who see such evil but choose to keep silent, that we should be more wary of.