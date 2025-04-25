  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Actress Nora Armani (Xiaupeng Zhan photo)
Armenian GenocideOpinion

Today Is April 24 the 110th Anniversary of the Non-retributed Armenian Genocide and I Demand Justice!

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Nora Armani

Why is it important to demand justice for something that happened 110 years ago? A crime left unpunished is merely an acquiescence to the perpetrator. Impunity leaves the door open for more evil by the same wrongdoers. Why is it important to commemorate the Armenian Genocide? Because the Armenian Genocide is a crime against humanity, and it is far from over today. What is happening in the Middle East, in the South Caucasus, and in Armenia in particular is merely the continuation of what was started by Ottoman Turkey 110 years ago. The perpetrators are the same, namely Turkey and Azerbaijan, the latter aided by Israel; and the victims are the same, or similar indigenous populations whose presence on their ancestral lands that are occupied by the perpetrators is in the way of the latter’s political agenda. And the story goes on, history repeats itself, names are called, terminologies are coined, epistemologies are analyzed. Was it genocide, ethnic cleansing, or casualties of war? A deliberate murder or just an accident…

There are always apologists who will come up with arguments, some will blame the victim, others the circumstances, still others will distinguish between human atrocities and mere civic displacement, during which lives could still be lost. Some will even keep silent or look the other way, their silence conveniently bought by the perpetrator.

Where is humanity in the midst of this? What are human rights organizations, the International Courts of Justice, the UN, and other supreme bodies whose job is to protect the vulnerable and punish the aggressors doing? Nothing is sacred anymore. Everything can be bought and sold; human souls and religious establishments included.

Ethnic cleansing is not considered genocide. This was the news I heard this morning at a panel at Columbia University. Is this a new theory bought by the 400 million grant? If not genocide, what is it then? There are many ways of killing a nation. One is the most obvious, the physical annihilation of its members, the other is the psychological death inflicted upon them. When you bomb people under their tents, when they are at their most vulnerable state, when you kill women and children through sniper fire, under whatever pretext (for murderers and aggressors, the reasons are ample), then what is it if not genocide? When the spirit of a nation is broken, the right to live in peace and build a nation, thrive, and raise generations in their culture is taken away, what do you call that if not a Genocide, especially that the main reason behind the act of violence is to take over their lands, and when there is no equality between an army and helpless civilians.

The patterns are the same everywhere. It is happening now, it happened five years ago, two years ago, is continuing to happen in many parts of the world, in exactly the same way as it happened 110 years ago. That is why it is important to commemorate and speak about these crimes; not just to speak, but to demand accountability and retribution. It is not the evil that men do, but the silence of those who see such evil but choose to keep silent, that we should be more wary of.

It is impunity that is at the core of the problem, not violence and atrocities. Every nation is capable of inflicting violence and death upon another nation. It is part of human nature. But some check themselves, or are checked by the threat of law or punishment, sanctions, and the like. Some brazen ones will not heed any disciplinary action, lacking any human decency that could require them to stop, out of respect for their fellow human beings. Xenophobia and hatred play an important role in this, and dehumanization justifies the crime of genocide. After all, victims ask for it, and being less than human, it gives the perpetrator every right to deal with them in the most extreme of measures possible.

There are even manuals for a ‘clean’ war according to the UN and other useless bodies. There are laws against ‘war crimes’ as if war itself were not dirty and criminal enough. How can there be a clean war? And isn’t war a crime to start with? So are we referring to a crime within a crime? It sounds ridiculous. And what about the international bodies that will do nothing but tap the hand of the perpetrator, and issue them heedless warnings… These are useless acts that give only lip service and do not help the victims of violence in any tangible way, nor do they put an end to atrocities. It is like telling a hungry tiger you cross in the forest not to attack you, and handing it a manual that explains how to do it morally, humanely, steering away from ‘war crimes’. The animal doesn’t even know how to read, let alone collaborate. Impunity is an acquiescence for the criminal to continue committing the crime. In criminal justice, it is a crime to obstruct the way to justice, to cover up a crime, or to knowingly fail to mention a fact that may lead to apprehending a criminal. In politics, economic gain, geopolitical strategies, and power politics drive justice into the wall.

I am the granddaughter of a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. I have heard the stories of the deportations firsthand from my grandmother. Her father, my great-grandfather, was a priest in Kaiseri, Anatolia, and was hanged in 1915 at the start of the mass genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Armenians from Eastern Turkey. That was Western Armenia before the Turkic tribes established themselves in Asia Minor (known as the Armenian plateau) and became the unlawful occupiers of what were, up to that point, Byzantium and Armenia. In a highly characteristic manner of blaming the victim, my great-grandfather, Fr. Ghevont Gemidjian, senior priest in Kaiseri’s St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, was accused of terrorism, and of storing ammunition in the church… sounds familiar? Of course, it does. Perpetrators need to find an excuse, a reason for their act to go unpunished, and even justified. These were very shrewd perpetrators and knew what they were doing. Their lessons filtered down through the decades and were followed to the smallest detail during WW II and are even instructed today; a textbook of Genocide. And they dare say it was not one, they invented it! And even proclaimed in 2023 that they were prepared to finish off what was started back then. So in other words, they did not deny their initial crime.

The manual says. Find a fault with the victim, announce a punishment, deport the others “for their safety and good”, if they do not collaborate, the threat of bombs and killing works. When all else fails, starve them to death either through blockades, for those who stay, and other forms of deprivation, such as imprisonment, cutting off electricity and water, and making life unbearable, or creating such dire conditions that they fall off and die on their own. Make sure to destroy the infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and places of worship, so the survivors can never come back. The victims usually leave, or if they do not, another pretext can easily be found to wipe them out once and for all, when the world is busy elsewhere, deliberately looking the other way, or when the most important allies have already been bought and pocketed. You have already shown them that you are a reliable partner, even though by their definition, you are a criminal. Who cares about definitions since morality has lost its meaning?

A crime against humanity kills the morality that is left, when those who are left look the other way, or knowingly keep silent, driven by immoral pursuits.

Impunity is an immoral act that discredits whatever humanity is left in the world.

Today is April 24, and I commemorate my maternal grandmother and the thousands of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. I mourn the million and a half souls who were deprived of the most precious gift of life. May their sacred memory live on, and may their souls rest in peace when retribution comes in a world that finds its lost morality, someday.

