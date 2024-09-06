  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Armagora.am Collaborative Platform Stimulates Discussions During First Month

YEREVAN — Established in 2021, the Future Armenian Development Foundation is dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration among Armenians worldwide on pressing national issues. On August 1, the Foundation launched its latest initiative – the ArmAgora website, providing a global platform for Armenians to engage in meaningful discussions about current and future challenges, while working together to develop shared solutions based on collective insights and experiences.

Armagora.am, the Foundation’s trilingual online platform (available in Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian, and English), is designed to facilitate these discussions across three key sections. Weekly polls invite users to participate in opinion polls on a wide range of topics. Threads offer an open forum for individuals to share their ideas and initiate discussions. Articles showcase expert contributions on diverse subjects, ranging from national security to cultural heritage.

In its first month, Armagora.am attracted over 6,500 visitors from more than 30 countries, including several notable figures who actively engaged by initiating discussions and contributing articles to stimulate meaningful debate

A key insight from the platform’s first Weekly Poll was the strong support (61% of nearly 750 votes) for involving diaspora representatives in Armenia’s National Assembly. While it is unclear where the majority of voters were located (Armenia or the diaspora), the result is thought-provoking.

Another poll assessed the cooperation between Armenia and the diaspora in tackling national challenges. A significant majority (67% of 153 votes) rated this collaboration as “poor.” When asked about the key barriers to effective engagement, users pointed to a substantial lack of “engagement infrastructure,” highlighting the need for improvement on both sides.

Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director Aram Hamparian has led discussions on various topics, including the expectations American Armenians may have from candidates in the upcoming US elections. Other discussions focus on the need for a new national ideology and the future of the Diaspora.

Dr. Eduard Abrahamyan contributed an insightful article titled “War and Peace between Small States in the Age of Competitive Multipolarity.” His analysis offers a deep dive into current global upheavals, detailing how the evolving world order impacts small states like Armenia, and what strategies they should adopt to navigate these challenges successfully – a highly relevant issue for Armenia today.

Additionally, the project aims to deepen discussions with new interactive features, including live Q&A sessions. Starting in September, Armagora.am will launch the “Ask Me Anything” format, inspired by Reddit, allowing users to engage directly with experts, leaders, and prominent figures across various fields.

In summary, Armagora.am, as a new platform, holds the potential to unite Armenians worldwide in serious, fact-based discussions, positioning itself as a central hub for collective intellectual engagement.

The Future Armenian, founded in 2021 by Noubar Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Artur Alaverdyan, and Richard Azarnia, has successfully engaged over 110,000 individuals from more than 100 countries. The initiative’s overarching goal is to promote meaningful dialogue, foster mutual understanding, and work towards building a unified future for all Armenians.

