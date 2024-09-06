  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Massive crowd numbering over 2000 attended
Arts & CultureCommunity

Metro Detroit’s 16th Annual Armenia Fest Attracts Large Crowds

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ROYAL OAK, Mich. — On a beautiful balmy summer evening in July, the metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee, in collaboration with the Detroit Knights of Vartan, hosted the 16th Annual Armenia Fest at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Ribbon cutting with Armenia Fest Committee Members and guests, from left, Hagop Alexanian, Pam Coultis, Michael Schmid (Representing Sen. Gary Peters), Greg Mamassian, Vaughn Masropian, Co-Chair David Terzibashian, Monica Hunt (Royal Oak Mayor Pro Tem), Madeline Thomasian, Corinne Khederian, Angela Hagopian Snow, Noreen Masropian, Elise Papazian (Committee Members Not Pictured: Co-Chair Ed Bedikian, Ray Boujoulian, Paul Kulhanjian, Ken Khezarjian)

The Festival began with the American and Armenian Anthems followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with special guests including Royal Oak Mayor Pro Tem Monica Hunt and Senator Gary Peters’s District Representative Michael Schmid. Fest Co-Chair David Terzibashian welcomed attendees to the Fest, Hunt offered greetings from the City of Royal Oak and Schmid extended warm well wishes from the Senator for a successful evening.

Generous major donors who helped make this year’s Fest possible included the Hagopian World of Rugs, Mardigian Foundation, Robert Ajemian Foundation, Mark Artinian for Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria, Herman Hintiryan Family and Helen Parnagian Corrigan.

Armenia Fest Raffle Co-Chairs Angela Hagopian Snow and Elise Papazian

The popular silent auction, chaired by Angela Hagopian Snow and Elise Papazian, had wonderful gifts donated by generous supporters which were on view during the Fest, with excited winning bidders announced at the end of the evening.

St. John Armenian Church Women’s Guild

The many vendors participating included St. John Ladies Guild, St. Sarkis Ladies Guild and the Detroit Armenian Women’s Club, which all offered wonderful Armenian home baked pastries and breads. Additional food vendors providing mouthwatering Armenian appetizers and dinners included Gary Reizian’s Uptown Catering, the Farm Grill, the Armenian Congregational Church, Elizabeth Boladian and Mr. Basterma.

St. Sarkis Armenian Church Ladies Guild

Among others who participated in the Fest and hosted booths were artist Zabel Belian with son Ara, the Daughters and Knights of Vartan, the Armenian Community Center and the Armenian Heritage Cruise, Manoogian Manor. Face painting and “Mr. Mouse” inspired the delight of children attending.

Artist Zabel Belian and son, Ara

A beer and wine Garden including American and Armenian selections were featured this year. The 2024 Great Choreg Bake Off contest took place at the Fest which honored the best Choreg determined by a panel of Judges. This year’s winner was Noreen Masropian representing the Detroit Armenian Women’s Association.

Live traditional and contemporary Armenian music was performed all evening by the Armenia Fest All-Stars under the skillful direction of popular Armenian vocalist, oudist and percussionist, Vaughn Masropian, who also was the master of ceremonies for the evening. The dynamic rhythm of the All-Stars performances inspired all attending to participate in popular Armenian line dances.

Armenia Fest All Star Band led by Vaughn Masropian

A major highlight of the evening were performances by the Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe composed of local Armenian youth trained in the art of Armenian folk dance. Children ranging from grade school to college age wore beautifully tailored traditional Armenian costumes and performed authentic Armenian choreographed dance routines.

Hamazkayin Dance Troupe
The Armenian community of metro Detroit numbers well over 70,000 within the tri-county regions of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.  The Armenia Fest Committee actively sponsors events and programs which focus on Armenian culture, faith and history. Each year proceeds from the Festival are donated by the Committee to humanitarian Armenian causes.

This year the Fest honored Manoogian Manor, a nonprofit home for the Armenian aged, and member of the Livonia Business Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
