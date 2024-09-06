Metro Detroit’s 16th Annual Armenia Fest Attracts Large Crowds

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — On a beautiful balmy summer evening in July, the metro Detroit Armenia Fest Committee, in collaboration with the Detroit Knights of Vartan, hosted the 16th Annual Armenia Fest at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

The Festival began with the American and Armenian Anthems followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with special guests including Royal Oak Mayor Pro Tem Monica Hunt and Senator Gary Peters’s District Representative Michael Schmid. Fest Co-Chair David Terzibashian welcomed attendees to the Fest, Hunt offered greetings from the City of Royal Oak and Schmid extended warm well wishes from the Senator for a successful evening.

Generous major donors who helped make this year’s Fest possible included the Hagopian World of Rugs, Mardigian Foundation, Robert Ajemian Foundation, Mark Artinian for Crispelli’s Bakery and Pizzeria, Herman Hintiryan Family and Helen Parnagian Corrigan.

The popular silent auction, chaired by Angela Hagopian Snow and Elise Papazian, had wonderful gifts donated by generous supporters which were on view during the Fest, with excited winning bidders announced at the end of the evening.

The many vendors participating included St. John Ladies Guild, St. Sarkis Ladies Guild and the Detroit Armenian Women’s Club, which all offered wonderful Armenian home baked pastries and breads. Additional food vendors providing mouthwatering Armenian appetizers and dinners included Gary Reizian’s Uptown Catering, the Farm Grill, the Armenian Congregational Church, Elizabeth Boladian and Mr. Basterma.

Among others who participated in the Fest and hosted booths were artist Zabel Belian with son Ara, the Daughters and Knights of Vartan, the Armenian Community Center and the Armenian Heritage Cruise, Manoogian Manor. Face painting and “Mr. Mouse” inspired the delight of children attending.