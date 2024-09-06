ABMDR New England Celebrates 13th Annual Walk of Life

WATERTOWN — On September 21, the Armenian community of New England will come together in support of the 13th annual Walk of Life of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry (ABMDR). Every year this beloved pan-Armenian event in Watertown draws an avid youth participation, with large numbers of students from area schools and colleges. It also attracts the support of numerous community organizations and many public figures.

Established in 1999, ABMDR, a non-profit organization, helps save lives by recruiting and providing matched unrelated donors for bone marrow or stem cell transplantation to all Armenian and non-Armenian patients worldwide who are suffering from leukemia and other life-threatening blood related illnesses. Due to the unique genetic make-up of Armenians, it is nearly impossible to find suitable matches among the existing international registries. Hence the importance of establishing a registry that would help facilitate recruiting and identifying matched unrelated bone marrow donors.

The walkathon’s opening ceremony will be held on the grounds of St. James Charles Mosesian

Cultural & Youth Center, on September 21 at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude at Faire on the Square, in Watertown Square, where participants will gather to celebrate the day’s achievements and enjoy great music, dancing, and food.

The funds raised at the walk and all other donations go a long way to ensure ABMDR stays loyal to its mission, by educating the public, recruiting donors and thus building a robust donor registry, and facilitating bone marrow stem cell transplants for patients worldwide.

ABMDR New England is encouraging community members to join the Walk of Life by clicking here. Interested readers can reach out to: abmdrnewengland@gmail.com.