‘We Couldn’t Work Properly’: How Azerbaijan Obstructed Red Cross Relief During the Nagorno-Karabakh Siege

By Rasmus Canbäck
In February 2023, Ani Mangasaryan was watching her city die. She was terrified that her baby would die with it.
Nagorno-Karabakh, an isolated and contested region deep in Azerbaijani territory, was still in Armenian hands. But it had been under blockade for several months. Meat and fresh produce had vanished from the shelves in the capital city, Stepanakert. In the corridor of the children’s hospital, Mangasaryan’s son lay feverish with a lung infection.
“My child should really be in the intensive care unit, but there’s no space,” she told a reporter present at the scene, pacing nervously back and forth. She paused only to press her hand against the baby’s hot forehead.
The doctors were feeling desperate as well. “We’ve had to cancel four operations so far,” said pediatric surgeon Mari Grigoryan, rushing between overcrowded wards. “These children are suffering greatly.”
There was occasional relief. The hospital had just managed to evacuate an ailing four-month-old infant to Armenia with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) — virtually the only humanitarian organization still able to move supplies into Nagorno-Karabakh, or get people out.