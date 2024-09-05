  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Sona Mnatsakanyan
Armenia & Karabakh

Family Of Woman Killed By Pashinyan’s Motorcade Again Cries Foul

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Narine Ghalechian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The father of a pregnant woman who died in April 2022 after being hit by a police car escorting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade accused authorities on August 30 of dragging out the trial of the car’s driver.

Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan again alleged a cover-up of the accident that shocked many in Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan’s 29-year-old daughter Sona was struck by the police SUV while crossing a street in central Yerevan. The vehicle did not stop after the collision. Its driver, police Major Aram Navasardyan, was arrested twice by investigators but freed by courts despite being charged with reckless driving and negligence. The Armenian police did not fire or even suspend him.

Navasardyan continued to deny the accusations when he went on trial in November 2022. His lawyers blamed the young woman for her death.

The lawyers failed to attend the latest court hearing in the case scheduled for Thursday, forcing the presiding judge to adjourn it. Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan decried their absence, saying that it is part of a deliberate delay tactics. He claimed that they want the judicial proceedings to drag on until the statute of limitations for the crime attributed to Navasardian expires in 2027.

“In other cases that involve issues connected with the prime minister [suspects] are punished very quickly,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

One of the defense lawyers, Ruben Baloyan, rejected the claim as “absurd.” He said they did not show up on Thursday because they represented another client in a murder case heard by an appeals court.

Sona Mnatsakanyan’s parents have also been very critical of the pre-trial criminal investigation into her death. In particular, they have pointed to the investigators’ failure to prosecute any members of Pashinyan’s security detail or another policeman who was supposed to block pedestrians’ access to the street section where the police vehicle ran over Sona.

The victim’s family has also accused the investigators of withholding key evidence. That includes audio of radio conversations among security personnel that escorted Pashinyan that day. Security services told the investigators that they were not recorded due to a technical malfunction.

“I think that the recordings were deleted because the upper echelons [of authority] interfered in this case,” claimed Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan.

Forensic tests conducted during the probe reportedly found that the police car driven by Navasardyan raced through Yerevan at almost 109 kilometers/hour (68 miles/hour), breaching a 100-kilometer/hour speed limit set for government motorcades. Baloyan, the policeman’s lawyer, again insisted, however, that he did not drive over that limit.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Pashinyan’s limousine and six other cars making up his motorcade drove past the dying woman moments after the accident. The prime minister never publicly commented on her death.

 

