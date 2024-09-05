Family Of Woman Killed By Pashinyan’s Motorcade Again Cries Foul

By Narine Ghalechian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The father of a pregnant woman who died in April 2022 after being hit by a police car escorting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade accused authorities on August 30 of dragging out the trial of the car’s driver.

Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan again alleged a cover-up of the accident that shocked many in Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan’s 29-year-old daughter Sona was struck by the police SUV while crossing a street in central Yerevan. The vehicle did not stop after the collision. Its driver, police Major Aram Navasardyan, was arrested twice by investigators but freed by courts despite being charged with reckless driving and negligence. The Armenian police did not fire or even suspend him.

Navasardyan continued to deny the accusations when he went on trial in November 2022. His lawyers blamed the young woman for her death.

The lawyers failed to attend the latest court hearing in the case scheduled for Thursday, forcing the presiding judge to adjourn it. Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan decried their absence, saying that it is part of a deliberate delay tactics. He claimed that they want the judicial proceedings to drag on until the statute of limitations for the crime attributed to Navasardian expires in 2027.