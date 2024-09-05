Armenian Shooters Win 3 Medals at European Championships

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian shooters on September 3 won 3 medals at the 50 meters event of the European Running Target Championships.

The trio of Gohar Harutyunyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan, Arusyak Grigoryan scored 1658 points in the women’s team competition of 50 meters event, won silver and became European vice-champions.

Gor Khachatryan won the bronze medal in the individual youth competition with 568 points.

The trio of Mari Ghazaryan, Anahit Sargsyan and Aida Azatyan, also taking part in the youth team competition, won bronze with a score of 1495 points.