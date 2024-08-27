How An Accused Russian Spy Traversed Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian Politics as a Journalist

By Heghine Buniatian and Hasmik Smbatian
YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Following a historic prisoner swap between Russia and the West this month, Armine, an ethnic Armenian displaced from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, watched footage of the exchanged Russians disembarking from their plane and being greeted on the tarmac by Russian President Vladimir Putin — rewinding and replaying it in disbelief.
Among those returning home were convicted Russian spies and one convicted assassin. But Armine, whom RFE/RL is identifying with a pseudonym due to security concerns, recognized another one: a Spanish journalist who had been a frequent visitor to Nagorno-Karabakh — particularly during times of escalating tensions there.
“I met Pablo about 10 years ago…. He introduced himself as a Spanish journalist and was eager to interview Karabakh officials, visit the seven districts around Karabakh, and talk to the locals,” Armine told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.
“He made many contacts in Karabakh and was warmly received. Strangely enough, the Karabakh authorities — who were typically suspicious of outsiders — had no doubts about Pablo,” she added.
The man Armine recognized is Pablo Gonzalez, Spanish-Russian freelance journalist who is identified in his Russian passport as Pavel Rubtsov. He was arrested in Poland in 2022 on charges of spying for Russian military intelligence, known as the GRU.