Tim Kurkjian Champions America’s National Pastime, One Game at a Time

WATERTOWN — If baseball is the national pastime, then Tim Kurkjian can be considered one of its greatest chroniclers.
Kurkjian has been covering Major League Baseball (MLB) since 1979 and has been with ESPN, the premier all-sports channel, as an analyst since 1998. During that time, he has covered different levels of baseball all across the country, from the World Series to Little League games. He is renowned for his storytelling abilities, being named the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award winner and honored by the Hall of Fame.
Kurkjian was drawn towards covering baseball from a young age, with his family inspiring his love for the game.
“My dad was a really good baseball player, and he loved baseball as much as anyone I’ve ever met. He was the reason that my two brothers and I played the game, loved the game, and had a feel for the game because he gave it to us. Baseball was the primary language spoken in my house growing up,” Kurkjian said. “My dad instilled this love of the game inside of me. My mother instilled this love of writing and of words in me. Eventually, I just combined the two and made a career out of baseball writing.”
Kurkjian is at the highest level of sports journalism in the US, but the journey was an arduous one. Kurkjian recalled how he had struggled when he started writing for the school paper at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md.
“I was a terrible writer in high school, but in my junior year, one of my gym teachers, Mr. Klein, came up to me and said, ‘Tim, that might have been the worst story I’ve ever read in the school paper. I hope you’re not planning on making this your life’s work.’ Well, I did make it my life’s work, but that day was actually pretty important. It’s where I started to think, maybe I am really bad at this, and maybe I need to get way, way, way better. So that was the impetus for me to try to get better as a writer,” Kurkjian said.