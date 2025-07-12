MAGA Mom Locked Up by ICE Vows to Never Stop Loving Trump in Detention Center Call

By Leigh Kimmins

A devout MAGA mom holed up in a detention center in the Mojave Desert says her support for President Donald Trump is unwavering, despite his ICE goons locking her up.

Arpineh Masihi was born in Iran but has been in the United States since she was 3 years old. She became a target for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers over crimes committed 17 years ago and was arrested in June as part of the president’s immigration crackdown.

The 39-year-old, a mother of four children born in the US, was eating breakfast with her family at their home in Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, California, when ICE agents called her. Just 30 minutes later, she was cuffed in front of her young kids and brought to a holding cell in downtown Los Angeles.

From there, she was shipped to Adelanto immigrant detention center in California’s Mojave Desert. Despite “very challenging” conditions in the prison-like facility, Masihi still has faith in the Trump administration.

“He’s doing the right thing because lots of these people don’t deserve to be here,” Masihi told the BBC in a phone call from the detention center.