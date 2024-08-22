Lavrov: Armenia’s Leadership Is Sabotaging Agreement on Communication through Syunik Province

MOSCOW (news.am, Armenpress) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on August 19 spoke to Channel One Russia Television, blaming Armenia for “sabotaging” agreements the country’s leadership signed.

The main thing is to follow the spirit and the letter of a series of tripartite agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in 2020-2022, he said.

“They [i.e. the aforesaid agreements] cover all aspects of the situation, as well as the matters that need to be resolved in order to resolve the issue once and for all and completely.

“We [Russia] are in favor of the early conclusion of the peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] and the unblocking of [regional] communications. Unfortunately, as far as communications through the Syunik Province of Armenia are concerned, the leadership of Armenian is sabotaging the agreement signed by Prime Minister Pashinyan. It is difficult to understand the meaning of such a position,” he said.

He added, “The foundation laid in the framework of trilateral meetings and documents fully preserves modernity,” Lavrov said.

In response, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said Lavrov’s claim that Armenia sabotages the agreement to unblock communications through the Syunik region is false.