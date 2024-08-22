  TOP STORIES WEEK   34
 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Lavrov: Armenia’s Leadership Is Sabotaging Agreement on Communication through Syunik Province

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

MOSCOW (news.am, Armenpress) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on August 19 spoke to Channel One Russia Television, blaming Armenia for “sabotaging” agreements the country’s leadership signed.

The main thing is to follow the spirit and the letter of a series of tripartite agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in 2020-2022, he said.

“They [i.e. the aforesaid agreements] cover all aspects of the situation, as well as the matters that need to be resolved in order to resolve the issue once and for all and completely.

“We [Russia] are in favor of the early conclusion of the peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] and the unblocking of [regional] communications. Unfortunately, as far as communications through the Syunik Province of Armenia are concerned, the leadership of Armenian is sabotaging the agreement signed by Prime Minister Pashinyan. It is difficult to understand the meaning of such a position,” he said.

He added, “The foundation laid in the framework of trilateral meetings and documents fully preserves modernity,” Lavrov said.

In response, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said Lavrov’s claim that Armenia sabotages the agreement to unblock communications through the Syunik region is false.

“The false, clearly biased, often disrespectful comments of various officials of Russia’s Foreign Ministry regarding Armenia, unfortunately, are not new, and if you have noticed, it has been a while since we even reacted to them,” she said.

“However, we should say that yesterday’s statement by the Foreign Minister of Russia not only causes regret but also calls into question the constructive engagement of the Russian Federation in the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister of the state that once undertook a mediator’s mission, signed the November 9, 2020 Statement and deployed a peacekeeping contingent in the region based on it, cannot fail to see that there is not a single key provision of that Statement that is not irrevocably violated, despite Russia’s signature under the document and its participation and responsibility in the processes envisaged by it,” Badalyan said.

She added, “We also believe that the Foreign Minister of Russia is well aware that apart from public documents, Armenia is not a part of any other agreement and, therefore, cannot sabotage them.”

Badalyan noted that the country is emphasizing the “Crossroads of Peace” project presented by the Government of Armenia and that it is recognized among the international community

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
