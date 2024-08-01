Team Armenia at Paris Olympics

So far, Chaloyan, in an upset, made it to the quarter-finals in the Men’s Super-Heavyweight event at Paris Olympics.

Super heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie, one of Team GB’s biggest gold medal hopes heading into the Games, suffered a shock defeat to Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan in his first fight at the Olympics on July 29.

The 27-year-old lost 3-2 on split decision and becomes the latest British boxer to fall at the first hurdle in Paris after Charley Davison, Rosie Eccles and Pat Brown also came up short in their opening fights.

Orie had been expected to follow in the footsteps of Antony Joshua who won gold at London 2012 and has gone on to win multiple heavyweight titles since turning professional.

In other events, Team Armenia gymnasts Artur Davtyan and Vahagn Davtyan both earlier qualified for the August 4 finals.

Swimmer Varsenik Manucharyan and shooter Elmira Karapetyan failed the qualification rounds.