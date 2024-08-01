Team Armenia at Paris Olympics

PARIS (Combined Sources) — Athletes from 184 countries, including Armenia, are in Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics, which are taking place July 26 through August 21.
This is the eight consecutive appearance by a team from Armenia at the Summer Olympics in the post-Soviet period.
The team comprises 15 athletes:
Shooting: Elmira Karapetyan (European Championship bronze medalist, European Games runner-up and World Cup winner)
- Gymnastics: Artur Davtyan and Vahagn Davtyan
- Freestyle wrestling: Vazgen Tevanyan and Arsen Harutyunyan
- Boxing: Davit Chaloyan
- Greco-Roman wrestling: Artur Aleksanyan, Malkhas Amoyan and Slavik Galstyan
- Weightlifting: Varazdat Lalayan, Garik Karapetyan and Andranik Karapetyan
- Swimming: Artur Barseghyan and Varsenik Manucharyan
- 1,500 Meters Track: Yervand Mkrtchyan
Boxer Chaloyan was Armenia’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony.