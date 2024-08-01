  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
31

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ambassador Ruben Runbinyan and his team, right, meet with Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic and his team
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Turkey And Armenia Reps Hold Peace Talks on Border

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
57
0

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — On July 30, Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic held their fifth meeting on the Margara–Alican crossing on the border of the two countries.

They reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings.

Furthermore, they agreed to assess the technical requirements to enable functioning of Akhurik/Akyaka railroad border gate in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for diplomatic/official passport holders.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Four sets of peace talks have been held since envoys were appointed in December 2021 to try to find a way through the impasse.

Ambassador Ruben Runbinyan, right, walks on Maraga Bridge with Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic

The fifth meeting will was intended to discuss “confidence-building measures that could be developed between the two countries”, said Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, July 26, visited the Margara border crossing, which Yerevan recently renovated in the hope of a breakthrough.

The US’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said earlier this month that Armenia and Azerbaijan were on the brink of a “dignified” peace deal when he brought their foreign ministers together for talks in Washington.

(AFP contributed to this report.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous EU deepens engagement with Armenia, offering prospect of visa-free travel
Next Team Armenia at Paris Olympics
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.