Turkey And Armenia Reps Hold Peace Talks on Border

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — On July 30, Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kilic held their fifth meeting on the Margara–Alican crossing on the border of the two countries.

They reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings.

Furthermore, they agreed to assess the technical requirements to enable functioning of Akhurik/Akyaka railroad border gate in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for diplomatic/official passport holders.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Four sets of peace talks have been held since envoys were appointed in December 2021 to try to find a way through the impasse.

The fifth meeting will was intended to discuss “confidence-building measures that could be developed between the two countries”, said Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli.