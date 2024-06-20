Vardanyan’s Family, Legal Team Files Appeal with UN Rapporteur on Torture

GENEVA — On June 13, the international legal team for Ruben Vardanyan, a political prisoner detained in Azerbaijan, filed an urgent appeal with the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, imploring her to condemn the torture and ill-treatment that the Azerbaijan Government has perpetrated against him.
Vardanyan is an influential Armenian business leader, social entrepreneur, and philanthropist who also briefly served as Nagorno-Karabakh’s Minister of State.
On September 27, 2023, in the wake of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, he was arrested as he attempted, together with the remaining civilian population, to cross the border into Armenia through the Lachin corridor. That same day, he was remanded to pretrial detention and he has been detained on baseless alleged criminal charges ever since.
In a continuation of Azerbaijan’s campaign of ethnic cleansing, his detention was soon followed by the arrest of other Nagorno-Karabakh leaders.
Disturbingly, Vardanyan’s family and international counsel learned that during his hunger strike in April 2024, Ruben was placed in a punishment cell, denied access to drinking water, deprived of sleep, forced to hold stress positions, denied access to his lawyer, and held in incommunicado detention.
Jared Genser, international counsel to Vardanyan said: “Ruben Vardanyan is an inspiring humanitarian and philanthropist who has been advocating for the human rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh for many years. It is extremely revealing that Azerbaijan views him as a threat that must be silenced through arbitrary detention and, more recently, torture and ill-treatment. If Azerbaijan wants to be taken seriously on the international stage — and if it wants COP29 to be the ‘COP for peace’ — then it must stop mistreating Ruben and release him and the other Nagorno-Karabakh political prisoners immediately.”