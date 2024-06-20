Azerbaijan and Iran Hold Military Drills amidst Apparent Détente

By Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijan and Iran have held joint military exercises in what appears to be a warming of relations between the two countries.

The drills took place in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan (Nakhichevan) on Wednesday, June 12. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the two countries would conduct ‘tactical exercises’ to ‘protect strategic facilities and communication lines from possible sabotage’ a day earlier.

Iran and Azerbaijan have long maintained strained relations. Iran has objected to Azerbaijan’s ties with Israel, while Azerbaijan has repeatedly accused Iran of supporting Shia extremists in Azerbaijan.

However, the two countries appear to be easing diplomatic tensions between them, having reached an agreement to develop their military partnership last year, and their implementation of long-awaited projects, such as the construction of a road connecting western Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhichevan through Iran, and the commissioning of the Khudafarin hydropower plant in May.

Shujaat Ahmadzada, an independent Azerbaijani researcher, told OC Media that the drills the two countries held did not herald a potential “military alliance between Azerbaijan and Iran.”