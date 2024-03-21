Azerbaijan Destroys 13th-Century Cross-Stone in Artsakh

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Azerbaijanis have destroyed the memorial dedicated to Armenian servicemen who died in the Artsakh War as well as a 1224 CE cross-stone (khachkar) located in Tsar village of Artsakh, the Scientific Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported on March 15.

“Our observations and searches regarding the physical condition of the khachkar remained fruitless. Given Azerbaijan’s policy towards the Armenian historical and cultural heritage, it can be assumed that this unique example of Armenian cross-stone art has been destroyed,” the Research Center says in a Facebook post.

Armenian cross-stones are on UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.