FemInno Conference on Women and Innovation Takes Place in Sydney

SYDNEY — Technology professionals, industry experts, academics and a local member of parliament participated in the FEMINNO Sydney 2024 conference on the International Women’s day. March 8 was a special celebration with a visiting conference in Sydney from Armenia. FemInno, which is the biggest female innovation platform in Armenia and in the whole Caucasus, successfully executed their 2nd outgoing “satellite” conference, choosing Sydney as a well-established innovation hub with a powerful Armenian diaspora community.

“Having had serious success in Armenia for several years, we realized that it is time to export the unique brand we have created and start bringing together the women engaged in innovation in the diaspora and foreign communities, as well as the men who support this cause,” says Seda Papoyan, the founder of FemInno. The first conference outside of Armenia was in San Francisco in October 2023.

The FemInno conference in Sydney was supported by Salesforce, which provided their newly opened Tower space with terrific views as conference venue and helped to organize this gathering of local Armenian technology leaders, as well as non-Armenians.

The speaker lineup featured prominent experts like the VP of Salesforce Sassoon Grigorian, NAB executive Linda Minassian, Global Goodwill Ambassador of SmartAID Alethea Gold OAM, UBS executive Leon Hagopian, deputy director of UNSW Data Science Hub Fatemeh Vafaee PhD, one of AWS leaders Agnes Panosian, CEO of Saasyan Sidney Minassian and others.

“It was an honor to host FemInno conference at Salesforce Sydney Tower for their satellite event on the international women’s day! It was a day of inspiration covering career development, AI, diversity, and I covered how you can be a voice in your company/organization showcasing our employee group ArmeniaForce,” noted Sasson Grigorian.

Established in Armenia, FemInno leads the development of female talent in STEM, as well as runs the main FemInno conference in Yerevan every year on the last week-end of July. FemInno 2024 is planned for July 27-28 on the topic of “GenAI in Action: Big Data, Big Impact.”