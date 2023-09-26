  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Vandalism outside St. Stephen’s Church in Watertown Treated as Hate Crime

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — On Sunday, September 24, parishioners of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church found a disturbing note on the church’s outside bulletin. The note read “Artsakh is Dead, Karabakh is Azerbaijan.”

Watertown Police are investigating.

According to the church’s social media, “The Watertown Police Department is treating this as a hate crime. They have taken the sign to process for evidence and will view footage from the church’s security cameras. The police will also increase their presence in the area of the church and the school, especially during school hours. There will also be a cadre of volunteers surrounding the school during drop off and pick up. Hate towards Armenians is everywhere. Stay vigilant. We cannot let this deter our fight for survival and justice.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
