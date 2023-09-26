Blast in Nagorno-Karabakh Injures More Than 200 as Thousands Flee to Armenia

YEREVAN (AP/Panorama.am) — At least 20, and possibly up to 100, people are dead in the aftermath of an Artsakh fuel depot blast on Monday, September 25, Artsakh’s former Ombudsman and State Minister Artak Beglaryan said.

The Artsakh Ministry of Health said 13 unidentified bodies were found at the scene and seven more died in hospital.

“Many have gone missing, with witnesses estimating that over 100 people were fully burned in the fire,” Beglaryan said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“A medical helicopter arrived from Armenia to evacuate the injured,” he added.

The explosion at fuel storage facility near the regional capital of Stepanakert wounded more than 200 people, Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which happened as residents were lining up to get fuel for their cars in order to leave the region.

