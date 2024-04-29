Knights of Vartan Leaders Present Economic Sustainability Program in Boston

WATERTOWN — The Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan Hunan Arshakian, together with Lt. Commander Levon Thorose and Grand Treasurer Ron Nazeley, visited Boston as part of a tour of the East Coast. Arshakian and Thorose spoke about the Economic Sustainability Program at a dinner meeting hosted by the local Knights of Vartan Ararat Lodge No. 1 and the Daughters of Vartan’s Arpie Otyag No. 9 on April 18 at a hall of St. James Armenian Church in Watertown. Current Knights of Vartan New England Grand District Representative and former Commander Bob Avakian served as the master of ceremonies.

The meeting also honored former Commander of Ararat Lodge Fr. Antranig Baljian, a native of Worcester, Mass. His son, Fr. Stephan Baljian, Commander of the Arakadz Lodge of the Knights of Vartan and pastor of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Merrimack Valley in North Andover, Mass., spoke about the career of his father, who spent decades serving the Armenian Church and the Armenian community.

Avakian presented Fr. Antranig with a plaque recognizing his 30 years as pastor of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown and his services as Ararat Lodge commander to the Knights of Vartan. Fr. Antranig will be retiring this June.

At the meeting, Grand Commander Arshakian declared, “It is vital, it is critical, and it is everyone’s duty to support our people in Armenia and the Artsakh refugees.” When he came to office, he and his executive had goals of increasing membership and rejuvenating the organization, he said, but then they were blindsided by the blockade and further developments in Artsakh. Nevertheless, they tried to deal with both types of issues.

They created a brand-new website for communication and increased the use of social media. They modernized the ritual of the Knights, revitalized a number of lodges which brought in new younger members, started a number of new projects in Armenia, including scholarship programs and science and technology startups, and helped Armenian churches, summer camps and other projects in the US. Knights of Vartan, Inc., has been established in Armenia as a registered charitable organization for the first time, with its own bank account. This will allow transferring funds directly from the Knights’ US accounts to this account.

They also founded ESP at the end of 2023. Arshakian stressed its importance. He said that it is necessary to reassure the Artsakh refugees that they are not alone and help so that they can remain in Armenia and support themselves. This model, used in Israel, is a long-term project. He urged everyone to participate in rebuilding the Armenian nation.