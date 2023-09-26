US Signals Aid to Karabakh Refugees

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The United States indicated its readiness to provide aid to Nagorno-Karabakh’s residents taking refuge in Armenia as the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, visited the country on Monday, September 25.

Power, who was accompanied by US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, arrived in Yerevan amid an intensifying exodus of Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population that followed last week’s military offensive launched by Azerbaijan. She said at the start of her trip that she will “speak directly with those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The crisis was high on the agenda of the US officials’ talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held later in the day. In her opening remarks at the talks, Power said the USAID is ready to help Armenian authorities provide the arriving refugees with accommodation and other assistance. She said Washington will also “encourage other countries to do the same.”

Power handed Pashinyan a letter from US President Joe Biden in which the latter pledged to work with the Armenian government in addressing “humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.” The USAID chief will discuss details of that assistance during her visit, Biden wrote.

He added in his letter, “The United States is committed to work with your government and addressing humanitarian needs emerging from the latest violence, which Administrator Power will discuss with you in depth. We will also continue to strengthen our cooperation on energy diversification, resilience, and security, as demonstrated by our recent military exercises.

“Armenia’s rich history has inspired nations and people everywhere to strive for liberty and justice. And the Armenian-American community continues to be a source of strength in my own country. In the year ahead, I hope to continue to further deepen and strengthen the bonds between our nations – and our people.”