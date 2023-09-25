‘People want to leave’: Artsakh Armenians Fear Living in Their Own Homes after Azerbaijan Offensive

By Sona Hovsepyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh claim they have little trust in a reintegration effort. People are reluctant to live in conditions lacking proper food, medicine, and are terrified to remain in their own homes.
“People want to leave. Azerbaijan offers humanitarian aid and promises that life will be better than it has been so far, but the locals have no trust in these promises,” Alyona Hayrapetyan, a Nagorno-Karabakh-based journalist, said.
Following Azerbaijan’s 24 hours of large-scale bombardment, the latest data [as of September 25] reports 200 deaths, and more than 400 wounded. After the ‘anti-terrorist’ operation of September 19, more than 8,000 people were evacuated to the Russian peacekeepers’ base or the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert. Following the ceasefire, Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city, became a refuge for displaced citizens. They slept in basements, schools, and every available space, including the ground.
After these events, on Sunday, September 24, the Nagorno-Karabakh Information Center announced that with the help of Russian peacekeepers, people could evacuate to Armenia. In response, residents hastily packed their bags and tried to find fuel to leave.