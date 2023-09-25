The Open Letter to Christians in America that Christianity Today Never Published

The following letter was submitted on the 25th of August and again on the 12th of September to Christianity Today, the most important Evangelical Christian publication in America. The non-publication of this article bears witness to the tragic failure of the Christian world to assist and come to the rescue of Armenians under siege in Artsakh.

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

With a sense of urgency, love, and a profound plea, we address you today. As Armenians and Believers, united by our Christian faith, our love for God’s Chosen People, and our care for the State of Israel, we appeal to you to shine as beacons of light for the world.

We implore you to turn your attention to Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh — a name etched in the hearts of Christian Armenians for generations. As the cradle of history’s first Christian Kingdom, Artsakh and its over 120,000 Christians in the Caucasus region now find themselves under siege. Azerbaijani forces have cut off their access to food, electricity, and medical supplies, putting the lives of men, women, and children in grave danger. In a region larger than the state of Rhode Island, the very essence of Christian civilization hangs in the balance.

Imagine if Providence, Warwick, and Cranston were besieged, their churches emptied and turned into mosques, army barracks, and cowsheds. Azerbaijan’s soldiers, akin to vultures poised to descend, threaten the ancient Christian communities of Stepanakert, Vank, Martuni, and beyond.

In this painful moment, we implore you to recall the Scriptures that illuminate our paths: Galatians 6:2 – “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ;” Matthew 25:40 – “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”