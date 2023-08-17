  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Anne Hidalgo at the Armenian Genocide commemoration of April 24, 2021 (photo Jean Eckian)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

French Local Authorities Bring Supplies to Besieged Artsakh

by
Jean Eckian
2
0

PARIS — At the initiative of Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, several local authorities have joined forces to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Artsakh, which has been under siege since December 12, 2022.

A first convoy chartered by the coalition is due to leave Yerevan in Armenia shortly and head for the border village of Kornidzor, where it will join a group of twenty other trucks sent by the Armenian government and loaded with essential foodstuffs destined for the Artsakh Armenians. Since June 15, Azerbaijan’s armed forces have not allowed any food aid, medicines or medical convoys through.

“The French local authorities are calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to comply with their international obligations, and in particular with the decision of the International Court of Justice to allow free passage through the Lachin [Berdzor] corridor,” said a spokesperson for the local authorities.

The chartered trucks are the vanguard of a larger flotilla of trucks financed by the coalition of French local authorities and due to reach Kornidzor at the end of August. A delegation of French elected representatives supporting the humanitarian initiative in favor of the Artsakh Armenians is expected to join this forthcoming convoy.

Mayor Hidalgo has been supporting the Armenian cause since her investiture as mayor of Paris in 2014.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
