Tekeyan Cultural Association Delegation Meets with Newly Appointed Consul General Karen Israyelyan

GLENDALE, Calif. — On Tuesday, August 15 a delegation representing the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and met with Karen Israyelyan, the newly appointed consul general. A career diplomat, Consul General Israyelyan warmly welcomed the TCA representatives. On behalf of the delegation, Mihran Toumajan, assistant secretary of the Central Board of the TCA in the United States and Canada, congratulated Israelyan on his recent appointment.

The TCA delegates provided background information about the organization and the three Los Angeles-based TCA chapters. A number of topics were discussed relative to the motherland and diaspora-homeland relations. Consul General Israyelyan noted present-day prospects and challenges facing diasporan communities, and emphasized the importance of homeland repatriation for diasporan Armenians.

Also participating in the meeting were Sevan Deirbadrossian, vice-chairperson of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter, Mayda Kuredjian, TCA West Coast executive secretary, and Carl Bardakian, chairman of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter and a member of the Central Board.