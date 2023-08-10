  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Result of landslide in Shovi (AP Photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Offers Support as Georgia Tries to Recover form Deadly Landslides

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenia has offered its support to Georgian authorities as they fight against the consequences of a deadly landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of the country and left at least 18 dead.

The matter was on the table when Armenian and Georgian Foreign Ministers spoke over the phone on August 4, with the former expressing condolences to his colleague, the government and the friendly people of Georgia for the loss of life due to the landslides in Racha region.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on August 3. Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels, the Voice of America says.

Georgian authorities said that DNA analysis would determine the identity all the victims.

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area

