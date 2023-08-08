Armenian Mirror-Spectator Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Twin Events in October

BOSTON — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator is proudly celebrating its 90th anniversary with two events this fall, a journalists’ panel on October 27 and a gala dinner on October 28. The events will also serve to raise funds to help the newspaper with its expenses and enhanced coverage locally, as well as in Armenia and around the world.

This two-day celebration will pay tribute to the longstanding presence of the newspaper in the community and also focus attention on the dire situation of fellow Armenians in Artsakh as they struggle against an Azerbaijani stranglehold.

The first event will be a panel discussion titled “Media Coverage of Armenia and Artsakh Today,” featuring some of the top journalists working today: David Ignatius of the Washington Post, Ken Dilanian of NBC News, Eric Hacopian of CivilNet and Amberin Zaman of Al-Monitor. The program is free and open to the public and will be held on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m., at the Joyce Cummings Center, Room 270, on the campus of Tufts University, in Medford. Complimentary parking will be provided, and a light reception will follow the panel.

David Ignatius is a foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post, and a novelist. He has written 11 novels, including Body of Lies, which director Ridley Scott adapted into a film. He is a former adjunct lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and Senior Fellow to the Future of Diplomacy Program. He is the son of Paul Ignatius, a former Secretary of the Navy and former president of the Washington Post. He has spoken out often for the need to recognize the Armenian Genocide, which his father’s family survived. He is a former executive editor of the International Herald Tribune.

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington. Dilanian worked for three years at USA Today, where he covered foreign policy and Congress. He was a reporter at the Washington, DC bureau of the Los Angeles Times Bureau from 2010 to 2014. He was also a Rome-based foreign correspondent. He is a 1991 graduate of Williams College.

Eric Hacopian is a political analyst and consultant with 35 years of experience in American politics. He is the owner of EDH and Associates, a Southern California-based Democratic consulting firm. Eric has consulted and worked on campaigns in the United States from the presidential to the local level. Since 2017 he has been living in Armenia with his family and is currently the host of the “Insight Show” on CivilNet television, weekly analyses and commentary on Armenian and regional politics. Eric’s work has also been published in Open Democracy, New Left Review, Truthdig, and the San Francisco Chronicle.