Washington Post writer David Ignatius, in Washington, DC on September 27, 2017
Armenian Mirror-Spectator Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Twin Events in October

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator is proudly celebrating its 90th anniversary with two events this fall, a journalists’ panel on October 27 and a gala dinner on October 28. The events will also serve to raise funds to help the newspaper with its expenses and enhanced coverage locally, as well as in Armenia and around the world.

This two-day celebration will pay tribute to the longstanding presence of the newspaper in the community and also focus attention on the dire situation of fellow Armenians in Artsakh as they struggle against an Azerbaijani stranglehold.

Ken Dilanian

The first event will be a panel discussion titled “Media Coverage of Armenia and Artsakh Today,” featuring some of the top journalists working today: David Ignatius of the Washington Post, Ken Dilanian of NBC News, Eric Hacopian of CivilNet and Amberin Zaman of Al-Monitor. The program is free and open to the public and will be held on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m., at the Joyce Cummings Center, Room 270, on the campus of Tufts University, in Medford. Complimentary parking will be provided, and a light reception will follow the panel.

David Ignatius is a foreign affairs columnist for the Washington Post, and a novelist. He has written 11 novels, including Body of Lies, which director Ridley Scott adapted into a film. He is a former adjunct lecturer at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and Senior Fellow to the Future of Diplomacy Program. He is the son of Paul Ignatius, a former Secretary of the Navy and former president of the Washington Post. He has spoken out often for the need to recognize the Armenian Genocide, which his father’s family survived. He is a former executive editor of the International Herald Tribune.

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington. Dilanian worked for three years at USA Today, where he covered foreign policy and Congress. He was a reporter at the Washington, DC bureau of the Los Angeles Times Bureau from 2010 to 2014. He was also a Rome-based foreign correspondent. He is a 1991 graduate of Williams College.

Eric Hagopian

Eric Hacopian is a political analyst and consultant with 35 years of experience in American politics. He is the owner of EDH and Associates, a Southern California-based Democratic consulting firm. Eric has consulted and worked on campaigns in the United States from the presidential to the local level. Since 2017 he has been living in Armenia with his family and is currently the host of the “Insight Show” on CivilNet television, weekly analyses and commentary on Armenian and regional politics. Eric’s work has also been published in Open Democracy, New Left Review, Truthdig, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Amberin Zaman

Amberin Zaman is a Turkish journalist and a senior correspondent for Al-Monitor. Having started as a journalist in Turkey, Zaman contributes to various newspapers throughout the world. Her writing is centered on minority rights issues in Turkey. She is a former Turkey correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, the Economist, the Daily Telegraph and the Washington Post. She has been at Al-Monitor since 2018. She is the daughter of Arshad-uz Zaman, a former Bangladeshi ambassador and member of parliament. Her mother is a Turk from Istanbul.

Zaman was one of the panelists at the 85th-anniversary celebration of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator. She is an outspoken proponent of Turkish recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the rights of the Kurdish minority in Turkey.

In 2014, Turkish Premier Recep Tayyip Erdogan singled out Zaman as a “militant in the guise of a journalist, a shameless woman… Know your place!” after her stories on Kurdish oppression in that country.

A gala will take place the following night, on Saturday, October 28, at the Boston Burlington Marriot Hotel, with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program to follow at 7:30 p.m. Seats are $300 per person.

Sona Movsesian

Serving as master of ceremonies will be Sona Movsesian, the irrepressible author and media personality who has been the personal assistant of late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien since 2009 as well as co-host of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” since 2018. She is the author of the humorous how-to book titled The World’s Worst Assistant, which became a New York Times Best Seller.

Robert Avetisyan

The keynote speaker at the event will be Robert Avetisyan, the permanent representative of Artsakh in the US since 2009. Prior to the appointment, Avetisyan worked as counselor at the NKR Permanent Representation in the United States. From August 1999 till February 2008, he served on different positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Zulal

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Performing at the event will be the outstanding a cappella trio Zulal, whose members are Teni Apelian, Anais Alexandra Tekerian and Yeraz Markarian. Zulal, whose name means “clear water,” transforms Armenia’s village folk melodies into arrangements that pay tribute to the music’s ancient roots while allowing it new possibilities.  The trio has performed in such esteemed venues as the Getty Museum, the MET, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the Berklee College of Music, and the Kennedy Center, and has four critically acclaimed albums to its credit.

A committee of dedicated volunteers, headed by Chairperson Nicole Babikian Hajjar, is spearheading the efforts for the two-day celebration.

“I am fortunate to collaborate with a great team of enthusiastic and seasoned volunteers, along with the Mirror’s management. Together, we are committed to organizing an engaging and meaningful celebration and raising well-deserved funds in honor of the Mirror’s 90th,” Babikian Hajjar said.

Added Mirror-Spectator editor Alin K. Gregorian, “I am so looking forward to the programs, both of which promise to be exceptionally interesting. The panelists will share their processes and also shed more light on this very difficult chapter in Armenian history. I hope the members of the community take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to hear from journalists at the top of their fields.”

Mirror-Spectator Managing Editor Aram Arkun declared, “The Mirror-Spectator only holds such events every five years, so we do our best to make them topnotch. We are bringing together prominent journalists for what promises to be an intriguing discussion at Tufts University, followed the next evening by an entertaining banquet program. We hope the community will come out and strongly support us just as it has done many times in the past.”

To learn more about this two-day celebration, reserve your seat or donate: please visit www.mirrorspectator.com or contact Hasmik at mirrorads75@gmail.com or (617) 924-4420 x103.

Sponsorship Opportunities are available at https://givebutter.com/UMfFcB

