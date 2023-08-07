  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Representatives of the Tekeyan Cultural Association with the three Primates of North America
Community

Tekeyan Cultural Association Delegation Participates in Reception Honoring Primates of Eastern and Canadian Dioceses

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BURBANK, Calif. — On Sunday, August 6, 2023, a delegation representing the Tekeyan Cultural Association attended the Divine Liturgy at St. Leon Armenian Cathedral in Burbank. Immediately afterwards, the delegation participated in the reception in the Armen Hampar Room hosted by the Western Diocese honoring the Primates of the Eastern Diocese and Canadian Diocese of North America. Both Primates expressed their appreciation to Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church and the Diocesan Council.

Shahnour Hovsepian presenting a historic photo of gold medal boxer Vladimir Yengibaryan with Catholicos Vasken I at Echmiadzin to Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate

On behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Sevan Deirbadrossian invited Shahnour Hovsepian to present a historic photo of Vladimir Yengibaryan with Catholicos Vasken I at Echmiadzin to Archbishop Derderian. Yengibaryan, a gold medalist in boxing at the Olympics in 1956, would often visit Catholicos Vasken I prior to his boxing matches in order to receive a blessing from His Holiness.

Deirbadrossian presented a photo to Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, Primate, Diocese of Canada, of his episcopal ordination by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II in 2014.

Talene Hachikian presenting a photo of the sunset over St. Vartan Cathedral to Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate, Diocese of the Armenian Church (Eastern)

She then invited Talene Hachikian to present a photo of the sunset over St. Vartan Cathedral to Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate, Diocese of the Armenian Church (Eastern).

Deacon Carl Bardakian presenting a historic photo to Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan of the Diocesan Assembly at St. Vartan Cathedral in New York in 1968 with Catholicos Vasken I presiding

Finally, Deirbadrossian invited Deacon Carl Bardakian to present a historic photo to Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan of the Diocesan Assembly at St. Vartan Cathedral in New York in 1968 with Catholicos Vasken I presiding. She also congratulated Fr. Parsamyan on his upcoming episcopal ordination in October in Echmiadzin.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
