Armenia Envoy, US Rep. Discuss Lachin Blockade

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON (PanARMENIAN.Net) — On February 14, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts had a virtual meeting with US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) to present the recent developments regarding the Lachin corridor blockade․

Makunts thanked Schiff for his interest in the issue and emphasized the importance of consistent support.

Schiff assured her that the issue will remain under his consideration.

Since December 12, the sole road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia – the Lachin Corridor – has been blocked by self-described Azerbaijani environmentalists. Karabakh residents have reported food and fuel shortages, while hospital patients don’t have access to essential medicines, with only a handful allowed transfer to facilities in Armenia proper.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
