Armenian EyeCare Project’s 30th Year Culminates with Special Anniversary Gala

It began with the story of how it all started. In 1992, a call from Armenia’s Ministry of Health had asked Armenian-American physicians in the US to help fight the growing wave of blindness in Armenia due to war and a tragic earthquake that had hit the country. Dr. Roger Ohanesian, who would later found the Armenian EyeCare Project, responded quickly, motivated by a promise he had made to his grandfather as a 12-year-old boy to help protect his ancestral homeland when he had the opportunity.

The story continued with what the AECP has accomplished in Armenia since its inception 30 years ago. This includes medical education and training programs for local physicians and medical staff in Armenia. It also includes the development of several eye care initiatives in the country, like the AECP’s Mobile Eye Hospital, which travels across Armenia to provide eye care at no cost to the country’s most vulnerable residents; its Center of Excellence for the Prevention of Childhood Blindness, which combats eye disease found in babies and children; and its Regional Eye Centers, which provide care to residents who live in the many regions throughout Armenia.

And always with more work to be done, guests at the AECP Gala were able to get a glimpse of what’s to come in terms of developments the AECP is currently working on including expanding access to regional care with more diagnostic facilities across Armenia and more.

Honoring Alcon and Dr. Dwayne Baharozian

None of AECP’s accomplishments, of course, would be possible without help from groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond to provide support for the AECP’s services in Armenia. The AECP was proud to honor Alcon as its Corporate Honoree of the evening as well as ophthalmologist Dr. Dwayne Baharozian as its Individual Honoree.

Alcon, a medical company and global leader specializing in eye care, has donated millions of dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art medical equipment to the AECP since the organization’s start in 1992. In fact, Ohanesian’s first trip to Armenia included a shipment of equipment donated from Alcon. This equipment has proven to be incredibly valuable over the years, allowing local physicians in Armenia to have the most modern tools needed to perform vital, sight-saving surgeries and procedures on their patients. Jeannette Bankes, president & GM of Global Surgical Franchise at Alcon, accepted the award on Alcon’s behalf and noted that the company will continue to support such a worthy cause as the AECP.