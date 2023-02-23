Tahar Rahim Set to Play Aznavour in Biopic

PARIS (Public Radio of Armenia) — Tahar Rahim is set to play Charles Aznavour in “Monsieur Aznavour,” the Charles Aznavour biopic slated for release in 2024, the Armenian Film Society reported.

“Monsieur Aznavour” will chart Charles Aznavour’s rise to stardom in the 1950s and his friendships with many artists, including Edith Piaf, who took him with her on a tour of France and the United States. The film will be directed by singer-turned-filmmakers Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade, and will be produced by Jean-Rachid Kallouche’s Kallouche Cinema and Mandarin & Compagnie.

Tahar Rahim is a French actor of Algerian descent who starred as Nazaret Manoogian in Fatih Akın’s “The Cut.” The film, which was written by Mardik Martin, is about the life and experience of a young Armenian in the light of the Armenian Genocide and its repercussions in different parts of the world. The actor is a two-time César Award-winner and has earned BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations throughout his career, and is known for his work on projects such as the Academy Award-nominated “A Prophet.” He can next be see in Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.”

Producer Jean-Rachid Kallouche, who is married to Katia Aznavour, the daughter of Charles Aznavour, says the late singer gave him his blessing to produce his biopic before his passing in 2018, and that it was his idea to have the film focus on the first part of his life— “from zero to fame.”

Filming is set to kick off this summer for an estimated release in 2024 to mark Charles Aznavour’s centenary.