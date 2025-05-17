  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

Governor Kathy Hochul, right, receives framed award from Souren Israelyan of the Armenian Bar Association
Community

NY Governor Hochul Proclaims April 25 Armenian Remembrance Day at Armenian Bar Association’s Public Servants Dinner

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
5
0

NEW YORK —The Armenian Bar Association hosted its annual Public Servants Dinner on April 30 at the historic Yale Club of New York City, bringing together distinguished members of the legal, governmental, and Armenian-American communities. The evening celebrated public service and two outstanding public servants whose careers exemplify dedication to public good and the preservation of democratic ideals: Governor Kathy Hochul, the 57th governor of New York, and Ken Khachigian, the senior advisor and chief speechwriter to President Ronald Reagan.

Frank Caruso, president of the Association of the Supreme Court Justices of the State of New York, and Deborah H. Karalunas, administrative judge of the New York State (NYS) Fifth Judicial District and a former honoree of the Public Servants Dinner, gracefully guided the event as the masters of ceremonies. They are both descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

In her opening statement, Karalunas noted: “We are in unprecedented times. The future of worldwide democracies is challenged. Assault on the judiciary, the rule of law, and the administration of justice are at an all-time high. But even in the midst of these tumultuous times, we have much to celebrate. Tonight, we tear down the walls that divide us, and we stand united as one body sharing history, culture, food, laughter, faith, and hope. Yes, hope. Because hope is alive, and hope always wins.”

Lucy Varpetian, the chair of the Armenian Bar Association, delivered the welcoming remarks, recognizing Hochul “as the trailblazer and the first woman to lead the State of New York, with her unwavering commitment to equity and justice, particularly for immigrant and minority communities which resonates deeply with the mission of the Armenian Bar Association,” and Khachigian who “has shaped moments of national consequence with conviction and vision, and in doing so he has elevated the Armenian voice with accuracy, dignity, and strength.”

Domenick Napoletano, the president of New York State Bar Association, reminded the audience “how the nations of – Armenia and Italy – have been bounded together by threads of history, spirit, and shared civilization.”

Robert H. Tembeckjian, the administrator and counsel to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, a former honoree of the Public Servants Dinner, delivered remarks on Public Service, stressing the significance of independence of the judicial branch. “[O]ur system of checks and balances is fragile, and to endure, it requires respect by each branch of government for each branch of government. When that respect is abandoned, and one branch impetuously trammels another, we risk the end of the great American Experiment – the dream that inspired so many of our ancestors to risk everything to get here.”

Caruso introduced the honoree, the first woman governor of the State of New York: “I submit to you that Kathy Hochul embodies the Armenian spirit. . . . Kathy Hochul has never turned her back or closed doors to those in need.”

Governor Kathy Hochul at right holding proclamation of April 25, 2025 as Armenian Remembrance Day

In her recognition speech, Governor Hochul said: “You cannot forget what happened 110 years ago, you cannot forget that, because if you forget it, we are doomed to repeat it. And those signs are out there. Those winds are blowing. The ones we felt could never resurface again. And, yet they are here. If you have ever called to stand up to do what is right, it is this moment now.” She announced a “call to action” to protect the rule of law, independence of judiciary, and immigrants. “We are judged by this moment now.” Governor Hochul issued a proclamation declaring April 24, 2025 as the Armenian Remembrance Day in the State of New York.

NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proclamation of April 25, 2025 as Armenian Remembrance Day

Richard S. Hartunian, former US Attorney for the Northern District of New York, and a prior honoree of the Public Servants Dinner, introduced Khachigian, “whose personal and professional journey really reflects the best of the Armenian American experience. It is no exaggeration to say that his remarkable career and contributions helped to shape the course of the American political history.”

Honoree Ken Khachigian at right holding his award

In his recognition speech, Khachigian recounted how words, books, radio and music had played role in his upbringing and how they helped “contribute to changes in our political, economic, and cultural landscape.” Quoting William Saroyan, he said that “the soul, which makes me write, is Armenian. This means, I am an Armenian writer and deeply love the honor of being a part of the family of Armenian writers.” “Writing, communication and books have been in the soul of the Armenian culture through the millennia. Networks of writing, education and books have always bound our people together.”

The closing remarks were delivered by Claire Chadirjian Cecchi, US District Court Judge for District of New Jersey, and a prior honoree of the Public Servants Dinner. She told the story of her grandparents, the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, who had worked with the determination “to better themselves, their communities and help build the country.” “My story is not a new one, it belongs to all of you, to every immigrant family in the United States. It is a story of hope, determination, hard work, resilience and love.”

The musical performance at the Public Servants Dinner was by Joel A. Martin.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The annual Public Servants Dinner continues to be a cornerstone of its mission: To honor exemplary public service and to strengthen the enduring ties between the Armenian-American community and the principles of American democracy.

