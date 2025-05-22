  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

Armenian Genocide Commemoration Takes Place in Providence, R.I. with Prof. Henry C. Theriault and Ani Avetyan

PROVIDENCE — On Sunday, April 27, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of Rhode Island commemorated the 110th Anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide at the Martyrs’ Monument, North Burial Ground.

A service in Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs was held where a large procession commenced with flag bearers, clergy, invited guests, and wreath presenters surrounded by able-bodied honor guards from the Armenian Masonic Degree Team, Homenetmen Scouts, and Knights of Vartan Arax Tahlij.

A beautiful hymn was sung by choir members from the three local Armenian churches under the direction of Konstantin Petrossian. Officiating clergy Rev. Kapriel Nazarian, Rev. Kapriel Mouradjian, Rev. Nigoghos Aznavourian, Rev. Dr. Ara Heghinian and Rev. Hagop Manjelikian conducted a service for the Holy Martyrs with the able assistance of deacons and service participants from the Armenian Evangelical Church, Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church.

 

Ani Avetyan

It began with “The Lord’s Prayer” (“Hayr Mer”) being recited by the clergy and all those present; readings from St. Paul’s Letter to the Hebrews and the Holy Gospel according to St. John; the Litany of The Saints; and concluded with the singing of “The Lord’s Prayer” by the choir and congregation.  In addition, soloist Joanne Mouradjian sang a beautiful rendition of Hrashatsan Bagootsmamp to the Holy Martyrs.

Brett Smiley, the 39th mayor of Providence, welcomed the community to Providence, where the Martyrs’ Monument standing 29 feet tall is located. Dr. Henry C. Theriault and Ani Avetyan served as keynote speakers providing diverse perspectives but a consistent message to the attentive audience. Each delivered a sad commentary on the current affairs in Armenia; Avetyan spoke of the Syunik Region where Azerbaijan and Turkey have desires of taking over more territories.

Theriault is associate provost at Worcester State University (WSU). He coordinated WSU’s Human Rights Center from 1999 to 2007. With a background in radical social and political as well as continental philosophy, he researches genocide denial, genocide prevention, post-genocide victim-perpetrator relations, reparations, and mass violence against women and girls.

Avetyan is a senior news anchor at Alpha News, a leading Pan-Armenian channel, where she focuses on critical issues affecting Armenia, including the occupation of Artsakh, the denial of the Armenian Genocide, and the foreign policies of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Her special project, “The Real Turkey,” delves into the complexities of Turkey’s political landscape and its historical and contemporary policies, emphasizing that Turkey and Azerbaijan are not invincible forces.

Young singers at the Genocide monument

The advice given by both Theriault and Avetyan was to continue to tell the story of the 1915 Armenian Genocide with a reminder of history repeating itself with the 2023 Ethnic Cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh and even today in the Syunik Region.

Following the guest speakers and much to the delight of the audience of approximately 300, the young students of the Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church Armenian school performed, singing Hayastan under the able direction of Director Raffi Rachdouni accompanied by Konstantin Petrossian. Armenians continue to live through their faith, culture, and long-standing traditions, but in this case, the talented voices of our precious youth shined! Next, Pauline Getzoyan, co-chair of the RI Branch of the Genocide Education Project, presented the Genocide Educator of the Year.  This year’s recipient was Jennifer Sapolsky of Barrington High School, who teaches a Genocide elective class where one of her focal points is the Armenian Genocide. There were a few elected officials invited to speak at the Commemoration, including Gov. Dan McKee, Sen. Jack Reed; and RI Senate Majority Whip David Tikoian.

 

