Armenian Genocide Commemoration Takes Place in Providence, R.I. with Prof. Henry C. Theriault and Ani Avetyan

PROVIDENCE — On Sunday, April 27, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of Rhode Island commemorated the 110th Anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide at the Martyrs’ Monument, North Burial Ground.

A service in Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs was held where a large procession commenced with flag bearers, clergy, invited guests, and wreath presenters surrounded by able-bodied honor guards from the Armenian Masonic Degree Team, Homenetmen Scouts, and Knights of Vartan Arax Tahlij.

A beautiful hymn was sung by choir members from the three local Armenian churches under the direction of Konstantin Petrossian. Officiating clergy Rev. Kapriel Nazarian, Rev. Kapriel Mouradjian, Rev. Nigoghos Aznavourian, Rev. Dr. Ara Heghinian and Rev. Hagop Manjelikian conducted a service for the Holy Martyrs with the able assistance of deacons and service participants from the Armenian Evangelical Church, Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church.

It began with “The Lord’s Prayer” (“Hayr Mer”) being recited by the clergy and all those present; readings from St. Paul’s Letter to the Hebrews and the Holy Gospel according to St. John; the Litany of The Saints; and concluded with the singing of “The Lord’s Prayer” by the choir and congregation. In addition, soloist Joanne Mouradjian sang a beautiful rendition of Hrashatsan Bagootsmamp to the Holy Martyrs.

Brett Smiley, the 39th mayor of Providence, welcomed the community to Providence, where the Martyrs’ Monument standing 29 feet tall is located. Dr. Henry C. Theriault and Ani Avetyan served as keynote speakers providing diverse perspectives but a consistent message to the attentive audience. Each delivered a sad commentary on the current affairs in Armenia; Avetyan spoke of the Syunik Region where Azerbaijan and Turkey have desires of taking over more territories.