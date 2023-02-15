Canadian Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Unanimously Approves Lachin Corridor Motion

OTTAWA — The Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted on February 14 a motion tabled by MP Stéphane Bergeron, calling on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor, guarantee freedom of movement and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region of Nagorno Karabakh.

The motion will be referred to the House of Commons and will request a response from the government.

It must be noted that different organizations and high standing individuals of the Canadian Armenian community have been actively pursuing actions since a while, at different levels, to secure a positive and concrete action by the Canadian government, in favor of the opening of the Lachin Corridor.

During the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs’ January 31 deliberations on this issue, Ambassador of Armenia Anahit Harutyunyan had made a comprehensive and impressive presentation.