Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideOpinion

The Lachin Corridor Must Not Turn into a Genocide Alley

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Turkey and Azerbaijan, two genocidal countries, are on the job again to complete the crime they attempted a century ago.

Azerbaijan with its despotic regime, armed and directed by Turkey, intends through successive provocations and military operations to eliminate the territories of the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia, the last indigenous lands remaining under the control of the Armenian people, in full view of the civilized world.

The closure of the Lachin Corridor, under the pretext of environmental protection, is only an excuse to put a stranglehold on the lives of the Armenians of Artsakh, because it was accompanied by disruption of the gas supply to Artsakh. The use of the pretext of environmental protection also is intended to cripple the mining industry in Artsakh. All these acts create a humanitarian disaster for the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh.

The heroic Armenians of Artsakh are forced to fight for survival in the severe winter cold, while defending themselves against the Azerbaijani military threat. This existential struggle needs the support of the civilized world.

Armenians are especially grateful to the governments of the United States, France and Holland, and to the European Union, which have warned the dictatorial regime of Baku to immediately open the Lachin Corridor to prevent medical and provisioning dangers, and more importantly, to respect the November 9, 2020 declaration by which Azerbaijan is committed to refraining from provocations.

The friendly countries that have expressed concern about this humanitarian disaster must finally understand that the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is not a dictator who listens to warnings, but will only stop his bloody acts in response to the threat of force and practical sanctions.

The example of national unity should come from Armenia’s National Assembly. However, unfortunately, the opposition and the government could not come together to sign a joint statement about this alarming disaster, while, in contrast, the French Senate showed more unity in its position towards Artsakh.

Armenians and especially diaspora Armenians must be convinced that the calls addressed to the world are not enough to curb the disaster and they should initiate assertive political activities to inform and mobilize the governments of those countries that have sway on the stability of the region and the world.

In addition, every Armenian community should be organized in every civilized country to warn about the impending danger through the press and demonstrations.

Moreover, it is necessary to block the entries of the embassies of Azerbaijan in all possible countries by unarmed means and civilized discipline.

It is appropriate for the Armenian authorities in particular to ask the Russian Federation to stand by the commitment it accepted through the November 9 declaration to keep the Lachin Corridor open and safe.

The masses of the diaspora in all its countries should raise the same voice of protest, reminding the Moscow authorities that the contravention of its obligations gives Armenia the right to abandon its alliance obligations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Genocides in the current century begin with such provocations, if the civilized world, abandoning its double standards, does not resort to practical measures.

Armenians have experienced the bitter carnage of genocide and the time has come to call out loudly to the world, “An End to Genocide.”

Supreme Council

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Boston, December 15, 2022

ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanTurkey
