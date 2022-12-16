The Lachin Corridor Must Not Turn into a Genocide Alley

Turkey and Azerbaijan, two genocidal countries, are on the job again to complete the crime they attempted a century ago.

Azerbaijan with its despotic regime, armed and directed by Turkey, intends through successive provocations and military operations to eliminate the territories of the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia, the last indigenous lands remaining under the control of the Armenian people, in full view of the civilized world.

The closure of the Lachin Corridor, under the pretext of environmental protection, is only an excuse to put a stranglehold on the lives of the Armenians of Artsakh, because it was accompanied by disruption of the gas supply to Artsakh. The use of the pretext of environmental protection also is intended to cripple the mining industry in Artsakh. All these acts create a humanitarian disaster for the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh.

The heroic Armenians of Artsakh are forced to fight for survival in the severe winter cold, while defending themselves against the Azerbaijani military threat. This existential struggle needs the support of the civilized world.

Armenians are especially grateful to the governments of the United States, France and Holland, and to the European Union, which have warned the dictatorial regime of Baku to immediately open the Lachin Corridor to prevent medical and provisioning dangers, and more importantly, to respect the November 9, 2020 declaration by which Azerbaijan is committed to refraining from provocations.

The friendly countries that have expressed concern about this humanitarian disaster must finally understand that the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is not a dictator who listens to warnings, but will only stop his bloody acts in response to the threat of force and practical sanctions.