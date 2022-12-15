Armenian Diocesan Center Hosts Members of Local Community for Evening of Thanksgiving

LONDON — The Armenian Diocesan Center hosted members of the local community for a thanksgiving evening celebrating Advent in the run-up to Christmas on Friday, November 25. The evening was well attended, with those present enjoying a friendly and pleasant atmosphere.

The evening commenced with the Diocesan Primate, Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, welcoming the guests and thanking the residents for the warm welcome the center’s opening had received. During his opening remarks, Manukyan expressed his appreciation to the center’s neighbors for their patience and cooperation as renovations took place, and he outlined the progress of the upgrades.

Ruth Cadbury, the Member of Parliament for Brentford and Isleworth, spoke of her happiness at the opening of the center, particularly given the acute shortage of such premises in the local community. She also expressed her strong support for the Armenian community and those issues of concern to British Armenians.

Hratch Kouyoumdjian, the vice chair of the Armenian Community Council, congratulated the Primate for the Diocese’s significant achievement in opening a dedicated center and underlined the Council’s support for its success and continued use.

Representing the London Borough of Hounslow, Councilor Lara Parizotto spoke about her many meetings with the Armenian Church Trust during the renovations and the center’s importance for the wider community.

Following the speeches, the guests enjoyed a stunning performance by the Akhtamar Dance Group and a recital by Polina Sharafyan, a student at the Royal Academy of Music.