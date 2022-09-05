  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
36

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Robert Guédiguian, Simon Abkarian, Vasken Toranian (photo Jean Eckian)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Guédiguian, Toranian and Abkarian Call for Voluntary Tax to Help Armenia and Karabakh

by
Jean Eckian
52
0

PARIS — French-Armenian filmmakers Robert Guédiguian and Vasken Toranian and actor Simon Abkarian have launched an appeal to the Armenian community and its friends to help Armenia and Karabakh financially, with the logistical participation of the Armenian Fund.

The proposal is to participate in a voluntary tax with a minimum donation of 10 euros or 10 dollars per month to contribute to the security, sustainability and development of Armenia and Karabakh in these troubled times.

The Fonds Arménien de France (https://www.fondsarmenien.org) is a reliable and solid partner. Its legitimacy and credibility are no longer in question. The authors also call on Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to urgently join this unprecedented operation in collecting this “sacred tax.”

A modest projection would be 10 euros or 10 dollars per month from 3 million people equals 360 million per year to help Armenia and Artsakh.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Sakapetoyan Renovates Office of Yerevan State University Armenian Linguistics Chair
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.