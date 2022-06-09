George Mardikian’s Famous Chicken Tchakhokbelli

SAN FRANCISCO — The chef who brought shish kebab to America escaped from a Turkish prison first. At 15, George Mardikian ran away from home to join an Armenian guerrilla force to avenge his family. After Armenia gained its short-lived independence in 1918, he returned to his mother in Constantinople, but he was captured by the Turks when war broke out again. He escaped from the prison camp, and with the help of his brother and sister, both of whom had already immigrated to the United States, he came to San Francisco and Fresno in 1922.

Haig G. Mardikian, George Mardikian’s son, adds, “The Near East Relief (now known as the Near East Foundation) was instrumental in assisting my father to come to America. He had worked in the huge Near East Relief orphanage in Gyumri, Armenia as a Boy Scout leader. They helped to get him out of prison and to assure that he got on a boat to America. The first 50 pages of Song Of America, George Mardikian’s autobiography details these events. Today I serve as the Chairman of the Board of the Near East Foundation.”

For information, go to: https://www.neareast.org/

Somehow, Mardikian channeled the pain, suffering, and hunger from his survival of the Armenian Genocide: He went from a dishwasher to a world-famous San Francisco restaurant owner, philanthropist, and humanitarian who won the Medal of Freedom and dedicated his entire life to feeding and helping people. And he did all of this with a smile. Omar Khayyam’s became the “celebrated Armenian restaurant with a Persian name in an American city,” and it was legendary even in that gourmet’s paradise of a California town.

Omar Khayyam’s was a dining destination for San Franciscans for more than 40 years at its underground location near the corner of Powell and O’Farrell streets. Celebrities, politicians, and professionals paid upscale prices while armed service members and refugees ate for free. Its authentic shish kebab and bulgur pilaf were the main draw for a largely American clientele unfamiliar with such food. But the restaurant drew its life force from, as William Saroyan called him, “the big man with the bright face coming over to your table.”

The timing was perfect in the 1930s and 1940s — America was falling in love with outdoor barbecues and fresh ingredients, and Mardikian was happy to share his novel-yet-accessible menu. Mardikian became a regular, smiling presence in Sunset Magazine, with sketches of him cooking alongside recipes for his Omar Khayyam’s specials, such as his famous chicken tchakhokbelli (braised chicken in tomato juice, sherry and paprika), kouzou kzartma, roast shank of lamb, and Haigagan Kebab (Armenian Mystery Package).