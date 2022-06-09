A Daughter of Diaspora Finds Her Spark in Armenia

Yes, we worked together for a short time in Yerevan. Seda, have you ever performed on an Armenian theme at your school?

At the end of the year, we always showed my performances in the graduation events. After the 1988 earthquake, I staged a play dedicated to Armenia with the music of Aznavour and others.

Where are your ancestors from?

My father, Noubar Devletian, was born in Brussels. His father had left Constantinople before the Genocide because he felt that the situation was not good. And my father’s mother was a survivor of Trabzon massacres. My father was engaged in the cigarette business. My mother, Mano Petrossian Devletian, was an Iranian-Armenian from Tehran. At the age of 20 she decided to go to America for university education, went through Europe, met my father in Brussels and neither went to America nor entered university. My parents were very fond of everything Armenian, thanks to them I grew up a good Armenian. When I was in Brussels, there were very few Armenians, no people from Armenia at all. My mother learned French later, so mostly thanks to her I learned Armenian. As an Iranian-Armenian, she had a great desire to help her compatriots. My father was a very respected, honored person. The Armenian community in Belgium used to elect a chairperson every four years, and my father has been elected twice.

And it is not surprising that the child of such a family lives in Armenia today.

I have been in Armenia for five years, and my two sons came in Yerevan three years ago, while my daughter is in France. All three of my children are very fond of Armenia. My language is French, I think in French, but when my first child was born, I decided to speak Armenian with her. Although my daughter lives in France, she speaks Armenian better than me.

In fact, your children are fourth-generation European Armenians, but today two of them live in Armenia, which is wonderful, and one of them has two children. As a new repatriate, what would you say about the life in Armenia and what would you like to convey to Diaspora Armenians?

I want to say to the Diaspora Armenians: come to live and work in Armenia! You can have a good life here: sure, there are difficulties, but where are they not? When I am in Paris, Armenians always talk only about the bad sides of Armenia. I tell them to come to Armenia and see also the good sides of Armenian life and people. It is very difficult to stay Armenian in diaspora, so your children have to grow up here, go to school here, so they will stay Armenian. My sons, my daughter in law and my grandchildren are really very happy here.

Even after the war?

Repatriation after the war should be encouraged even more. No matter how patriotic they are in the Diaspora, it is impossible to remain Armenian there forever. If Armenians have to go and live in the Diaspora, for whom do we work, for an empty country? Come here, listen with your ears, see with your own eyes the advantages of Armenia. Here we have “iGorts,” “Armenian Volunteer Corps,” “Birthright Armenia,” “Repat Armenia” helping people to find job in Armenia – I will gladly work for such organizations. There is so much good youth, a great potential in Armenia. After leaving the teaching, now I see my job in strengthening the ties between Armenia and the Diaspora. I see it more necessary today to encourage Diaspora Armenians and help them to come and work in Armenia. So I repeat my call to Diaspora Armenians: Come to Armenia!