City of Smile Chess Fundraiser with Sam Sevian

WATERTOWN — The City of Smile pediatric cancer hospital mimics St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, where all children are treated free of charge.

Every year approximately a 100 children in Armenia are diagnosed with cancer. Available cancer treatments are expensive and most of the middle to lower income families can’t afford quality treatment for their child. Given the social and economic crisis in Armenia due to the war and COVID 19 pandemic, the families are struggling to support the treatment of these children. If we don’t help these patients, they will be forced to abandon the treatment, and many will not be able to start any new treatments.

To raise money, a chess tournament featuring Sam Sevian, an American chess prodigy who shattered the Historical American record of the youngest ever-Grand Master by a whole year at age 13, in 2014, will take place on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m., at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown.

Everyone is welcome.

Tickets can be reserved online by making a $50 tax-deductible donation to City of Smile USA: (Please indicate CHESS in comments to keep track of the number of tickets.(https://us-donate.cityofsmile.org/ )

In 2012 Sevian became World U12 Champion and in 2017 the youngest winner of the Continental Championship in Medellin, Colombia. He is currently the TOP 50 Player in the World Ranking. Just recently Sevian shared the Top 3 spots with World#2 Fabiano Caruana and World#8 Wesley So in the highly competitive US Championship, taking 3rd place on tiebreaks.