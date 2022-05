HERAKLION, Greece (Panorama) — Twenty-year-old Armenian weightlifter Garnik Cholakyan won gold at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships that began in Heraklion, Crete, on May 2.

A European youth and junior champion, Cholakyan lifted a total of 240 kilograms in the men’s 55-kilogram category to become world champion.

Jose Manuel Poox of Mexico was second on 234 kilograms and the bronze went to Mustafa Erdogan of Turkey with 228 kilograms.