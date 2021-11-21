  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
A screenshot of the standing before the final round (Source: chess-results.com)
Arts & Culture

Armenia Among Top Candidates to Win European Chess Championship

by
Haykaram Nahapetyan
82
0

ČATEZ OB SAVI, Slovenia – In the small settlemetn of Čatež ob Savi, Slovenia, the European team chess championship is nearing the end. Before the final ninth round, Armenia, one of the top candidates, climbed to the top of the list. Armenian grandmasters have suffered no defeat so far, scoring victories against Belgium, Israel, France, and Serbia and drawing with Germany, Norway, Azerbaijan, and Spain.

The final games are being played right now. Armenia is playing against Ukraine. Among the other top candidates are France and Azerbaijan, which are playing against each other. Grandmasters Gabriel Sargisyan, Haik Martirosyan, Robert Hovhannisyan, and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan represent Armenia’s squad in the final round. Hovhannisyan tied with Ukrainian GM Shevchenko. The rest of the games continue.

The readers can follow the game live.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: chess
SHARE
Previous The Atmosphere Remains Tense in Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.