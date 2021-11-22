Tekeyan Greater NY Chapter Meets with UN Amb. Margaryan, Artsakh State Minister Beglaryan

NEW YORK – The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Greater New York Chapter visited Ambassador Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia, with a delegation, cosponsored a meeting with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, and participated in a second meeting with the latter in mid-November.

On November 11, a group of TCA Greater NY committee members met with Amb. Margaryan in his offices. The meeting was an opportunity to introduce the latter to new committee members and discuss how TCA can work with the UN Armenian Mission to strengthen the Armenian community in the tristate area.

On November 13, TCA Greater NY chair Hilda Hartounian participated on behalf of her chapter in a private luncheon and meeting with Beglaryan in New York City, along with representatives of other organizations, to discuss current events in Artsakh. The next day, the TCA chapter was a cosponsor with other organizations of a presentation by Beglaryan in the DoubleTree Hotel of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Beglaryan spoke in detail about the current situation in Artsakh, border safety, the status of Armenian POWs, and permanent refugees. Hartounian in turn spoke with him about the TCA Sponsor a Teacher program that has been aiding teachers and school staff in Artsakh and Armenia for over 20 years, along with the fundraiser for the TCA Sustainable Assistance program, which helps displaced families from the Berdzor Tekeyan School in Artsakh by providing bee colonies or cattle to serve as a means of revenue.