Ethnic Armenian to Be Appointed District Governor for First Time in Turkey

ISTANBUL (Ahval) — A member of Turkey’s Armenian community is set to be appointed as a district governor for the first time in modern history, Agos reported on October 29.

The Istanbul-based newspaper, which published in both Turkish and Armenian, said lawyer Berk Acar had passed the necessary exams and would be assigned to a district by the interior ministry in the coming weeks.

Born in 1995, Acar graduated from Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Middle School and Işık High School before studying law at Istanbul’s prestigious Bilgi University.

He will be the first member of the Armenian community to hold the position of district governor since the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923, Agos said.

Appointed by the state, governors are tasked with overseeing local government administration in Turkey’s 919 districts.