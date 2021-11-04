Abp. Vicken Aykazian Honored for Half a Century of Service

CHELTENHAM, Penn. — The 50th ordination anniversary of a distinguished clergyman and longtime leader of the Armenian Church was marked with a special tribute in October.

Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, the Diocesan Legate and Ecumenical Director of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, was honored on the “golden anniversary” of his ordination, in a heartfelt ceremony and banquet organized by Holy Trinity Church of Cheltenham, PA.

More than 160 people arrived at the church hall for the event on Sunday, October 17, which went forward in compliance with local pandemic regulations.

The day began in the church sanctuary with the Divine Liturgy, celebrated by Aykazian himself, with parish pastor Fr. Hakob Gevorgyan assisting, along with deacons, altar servers, and choir members of the parish.

A banquet followed, with the luncheon hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Garo Garibian. In addition to faithful from the Philadelphia area, guests included Bryan Ardouny of the Armenian Assembly, with whom Aykazian frequently collaborates; and Dr. Rachel Goshgarian (of Lafayette College) and Taleen Babayan (of the Armenian Assembly) — both former colleagues of the honoree at the Eastern Diocese.

Representing Diocesan Primate Bishop Daniel Findikyan were Diocesan Vicar Fr. Simeon Odabashian and the Diocese’s Director of Ministries Fr. Mesrob Parsamyan. Both honored Archbishop Vicken with words of praise for his work as Ecumenical Director of the Eastern Diocese.